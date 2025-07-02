Operatives of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) have done huge damage to the camp of bandits and terrorists in the state

The guards killed a notorious bandit, Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo and six other bandits commanders during a gun battle

Danbokolo, who is a close ally of Kachalla Turji and 182 others killed in bandit soldiers were killed during the battle

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Shinkafi, Zamafara state - Operatives of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) have killed Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo, a notorious bandit and close ally of Kachalla Turji, and six bandit commanders.

The bandits were killed during a gun battle with the guards in a village in Shinkafi local government area on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) kills bandits commanders during gun battle. Photo credit: @abdul_donjay

Source: Twitter

Danbokolo, who is widely regarded as one of the most feared bandits in the North West was killed during the two hours’ gun fight.

According to Daily Trust, sources said the gun battle resulted in the deaths of 182 bandit foot soldiers.

“Danbokolo was killed by personnel of the Zamfara CPG. The operatives ambushed his gang while they were en route to a forest. He was first shot in the leg and tried to escape, but the CPG team continued pursuing him.

“Due to the severity of the injury, he lost a lot of blood and was eventually unable to move. When the CPG operatives caught up with him, they behe@ded and dismembered him.

“We are happy that this ruthless bandit is dead. He was wicked and heartless, showing no mercy when attacking villages. He abducted numerous people from surrounding communities.”

Another source said Danbokolo’s foot soldiers carried him across several villages in search of medical help.

The notorious bandits ultimately died as no one agreed to treat him.

Turji’s ally, Danbokolo, bandit commanders were killed on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Source: Original

NAF kills terrorist leader Bello Turji's associate

Recall that a top associate of terrorist leader Bello Turji, Alhaji Shaudo Alku, killed in a Nigerian Air Force airstrike in Sokoto State on May 18, 2025.

Alku was reportedly invited from Niger Republic for a meeting when he and several other militants were targeted near Tunfa Primary School in Isa LGA.

The operation is seen as a major success in the military’s continued effort to weaken terrorist networks in the region.

Military kills Bello Turji's former ally

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that troops killed top terrorist commanders in Zamfara state, northwest geo-political zone of Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that the slain bandit commanders include Kachalla Shehu and Kachalla Gwammade.

Some of the terrorists were killed on Thursday night, February 6, as ceaseless military actions in Zamfara have now thrown the most wanted bandit leader, Bello Turji, into a desperate scramble for escape

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng