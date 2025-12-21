Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - The final group of 130 abducted pupils of the St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri community, Niger State, have been released

Authorities said the release of all the victims was achieved through sustained security pressure and coordinated efforts by relevant agencies.

They did not, however, disclose details of the operation.

As reported by Vanguard, officials of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) made this known to newsmen on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

