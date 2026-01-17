Governor Biodun Oyebanji places Oba Williams Adesoye on probation due to unruly conduct allegations

It was gathered that eviction from the palace follows prolonged disputes, prompting demands for the traditional ruler's removal

Deputy Governor urges peace and understanding as Oba Adesoye acknowledges mistakes and seeks amends

The Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO)-led Ekiti State Government has placed the Elepe of Epe-Ekiti, Oba Williams Adesoye, on probation and a watch list.

The traditional ruler was placed on probation and watch list over allegations of unruly conduct and high-handedness.

Oba Adesoye was evicted from the palace over a prolonged dispute between him and his subjects.

The incident prompted renewed calls by elites and youths for his removal.

The state Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, said the decision to put Elepe on probation was taken following persistent agitations by residents.

They sought the deposition of the traditional ruler over alleged insubordination and authoritarian behaviour within the community.

As reported by Vanguard, Afuyem made this known at a stakeholders meeting at the palace of the Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Afuye urged aggrieved youths to grant the traditional ruler another opportunity to correct his conduct.

“What the government wants is peace and nothing but peace. You cannot afford to maintain a hardstand.

“Let us consider development. If you have a crisis, progress will be difficult. Let us give peace a chance.”

Speaking after the meeting, Oba Adewole said the traditional ruler would be placed on probation and required to sign an undertaking of good conduct.

He noted that Oba Adesoye had acknowledged mistakes and was ready to make amends

According to him, resolutions were made to restrain Oba Adesoye from the palace pending final settlement.

“During this probation, the government, I, and the town will be watching him.

“We pray he changes his ways so his subjects can reconsider their position,”

Source: Legit.ng