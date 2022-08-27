No less than 10 traditional rulers have been removed across Nigeria since the beginning of the fourth republic

The traditional rulers were removed for various misconducts including insubordination, abuse of power, women abuse, and drunkenness (i.e Eze Joseph Okor, the Ivi of Akaeze in Ebonyi)

Prominent and first-class among the traditional rulers are the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II and Adesina Osupa, the Deji of Akure of Ondo state

The system of monarchy in Nigeria strictly operates under the local government affairs and the state governors have the constitutional power to install and remove traditional rulers within their states.

Since the return of the fourth republic in Nigeria, the system has witnessed the dethronement of about 10 traditional rulers across the country, according to The Nation.

Tragedy of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Emir of Kano

The removal of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, is always coming to mind in this regard.

Sanusi, who was the former governor of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) was removed by the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, who claimed the ex-Emir interfered in political affairs ahead of the 2019 elections.

Ganduje in 2019 sent a bill to the state house of assembly to create 3 emirates which later brought an end to the longest and biggest emirate in Nigerian history.

The bill, however, initiated the removal of Sanusi as Emir of Kano as well as his banishment from the state.

Narrative of deposed Oluwadamilare Adesina Osupa II, Deji of Akure

Another first-class traditional ruler that was removed from his position is the Deji of Akure, Oba Oluwadamilare Adesina Osupa III over misuse of position.

The first class and chairman of the traditional rulers in Ondo was deposed for smacking his estranged wife at her home in Akure.

He was dethroned by the Olusegun Mimiko-led government of Ondo in 2010 under the section of chieftaincy law of 1984 as amended in the state.

Below is the list of the traditional rulers that have been removed in Nigeria:

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II - Emir of Kano, Kano Oluwadamilare Adesina Osupa - Deji of Akure, Ondo Abubakar Atiku - Emir of Zurma, Zamfara Hussaina Umar - Emir of Dansadau, Zamfara Sulaiman Ibrahim - District Head of Birnin Tsaba, Zamfara Mustapha Jokolo - Emir of Gwandu, Kebbi Chief Monday Frank Noryea - Traditional ruler of Baabe Kingdom, Rivers state Eze Joseph Okor - Ivi of Akaeze, Ebonyi Eze Michael Orji - Ebonyi Aslem Aidenojie - Onojie of Uromi Kingdom, Edo state (Removed by Adams Oshiomhole for women abuse but later reinstated by Governor Godwin Obaseki)

