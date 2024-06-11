The court has reversed the banishment of the paramount ruler of Piriga Chiefdom in Lere LGA of Kaduna state, Chief Jonathan Pharaguwa Zamuna

In a judgment delivered on Monday, the court declared the monarch's removal by the government of ex-Governor El-Rufai as an unconstitutional act and of no effect

Justice Bashir Attahiru Alkali ordered the Kaduna state government to pay Zamuna damages of N10 million and return him back to the throne within 30 days

The National Industrial Court, Kaduna division, has nullified the dethronement of Chief Jonathan Pharaguwa Zamuna, the monarch of Piriga Chiefdom in the Lere Council area of the state.

Court nullifies dethronement of Kaduna monarch sacked by El-Rufai's government. Photo credi: Nasir El-Rufai, Jonathan Pharaguwa Zamuna

Kaduna govt to pay damages within 30 days

Delivering its judgement on Monday, June 10, the court also ordered the Kaduna state government, led by Uba Sani, to pay Zamuna damages of N10 million within 30 days.

Justice Bashir Attahiru Alkali, delivering its 53-minute judgement, established that the industrial court has the jurisdiction to entertain the case, The Guardian reported.

The judge averred that El-Rufai's government did not comply with due process in dethroning the third-class monarch.

The court declared the monarch's removal as unconstitutional, illegal, unfair, null and void.

The judge thereby ordered the reinstatement of Zamuna with all salaries paid and privileges accorded him restored.

How the monarch was removed

Recall that former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, dethroned Zamuna on May 22, 2023, a few days before the end of his tenure, The Punch reported.

Zamuna was removed after a communal clash that claimed two lives and houses burnt.

However, he approached the industrial court regarding his removal, citing a lack of fair hearing on the allegations levelled against him.

El-Rufai reacts as state assembly approves probe

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai said he served with integrity while reacting to the report which recommended his probe.

The former governor said he is proud of his record in service.

El-Rufai expressed his disgust at the show of shame that the State House of Assembly exhibited during the sitting of the ad-hoc committee. He urged all and sundry to disregard the so-called probe moves as a politically motivated witch hunt which will fail.

