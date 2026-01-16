Nigerians react positively to Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's respectful greeting to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Social media praises Governor Eno's humility and genuine character during the royal visit to his office in Uyo, the state capital

The comments by Nigerians highlight the significance of cultural respect among political leaders in Nigeria

Nigerians have started reacting to a video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, when he visited Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, and visited Governor Umo Eno at his office.

In a snippet trending on social media, the governor was seen prostrating to greet the Ooni of Ife while welcoming the traditional ruler into his office.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom prostrates to greet Ooni of Ife Photo Credit: @OoniAdimulaIfe

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Ooni visits Governor Eno

Some Nigerians have commended the governor for respecting the culture of the Yoruba people while welcoming the first-class traditional ruler in his office.

Below are some of their reactions:

Adeleke Adenuga commended the governor:

"Look at a governor that's not even from SW prostrating to greet Ooni. Do we even have any of the SW governors that greet Ooni like that?? I'm not sure I have ever seen. Maybe Osun state governor sha once in a while though."

Aseda Abayomi praised the governor:

"I love this governor so much, this is the second time I've seen him displaying humility and genuine gentlemanly behaviour. God Almighty will continually bless this governor; he is a very humble and respectful person. Some time ago, he was coming into a gathering, and everyone was standing. The GO of Redeemed Church, Pastor E A Adeboye, tried to stand, but the governor forbade him, saying baba E joko."

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, visits Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom Photo Credit: @OoniAdimulaIfe, @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

Yomi prayed for the governor:

"I remember this Governor once claiming to be a Lagos boy, and I can now attest to the fact that he didn’t just go through Lagos, Lagos went through him too. This is highly Impressive to be candid. They should start playing all these videos to all politicians in the West, who, because of their political affiliation thinks they can disrespect any OBA"

Yomi recalled that the governor once lived in Lagos:

"That's not even a Yoruba man, governor; like we Yoruba people used to say, 'bibire ko shey fi owo ra'; you instantly know a well-raised person when you come across them."

Al-Qordowiy hailed the governor for exhibiting good character during the visit of the traditional ruler:

"The only language understood by everyone on earth is the language of good character and respect!"

Ishola Usman Eniola said he admired the governor for his humility:

"Mó dẹ fọ fún Governor Eno sha. This is humility at its peak."

