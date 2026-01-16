A video of the Ooni of Ife and Alaafin of Oyo greeting ex-president Obasanjo trended online

The clip sparked mixed reactions over the different ways the rulers showed respect

Social media users shared their thoughts on etiquette, tradition, and leadership after the moment went viral

A video showing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, greeting former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo at a recent event has sparked widespread discussions online.

The clip, which has attracted significant attention on social media, captured the moment Obasanjo, 88, arrived at the event where the traditional rulers were already seated.

As Obasanjo attempted to bow and shake hands with the Ooni of Ife, the monarch rose to greet him, demonstrating a gesture of respect.

In contrast, the Alaafin of Oyo remained seated, allowing Obasanjo to lean forward and shake hands with him.

The differing approaches of the two rulers have generated mixed reactions online.

The video was shared by social media account @peckhamgloballogistics2, which wrote:

“Position does not cancel respect. Authority does not erase manners. True leadership, whether traditional or political, understands when to stand, when to bow, and when to show restraint. Respect is not a sign of fear; it is a sign of wisdom. These two videos clearly illustrate that truth.”

The clip comes amid renewed attention on the Alaafin of Oyo, who has recently been in the news for reportedly being snubbed at various events.

Notable incidents include the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, reportedly declining a handshake from the Alaafin at an interfaith event in Ibadan, and Ondo state governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa reportedly refusing to greet him while greeting others at a separate occasion.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with many Nigerians debating the significance of respect, etiquette, and hierarchy in both traditional and political settings.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, stated that only the throne of Oyo possesses the authority to confer chieftaincy titles that carry the name “Yorubaland.”

The monarch made this declaration on Sunday during the installation of Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari as Obaloyin of Yorubaland and Barrister Seyi Tinubu as Okanlomo of Yorubaland at the Aganju Forecourt of the Aafin Oyo.

According to the Alaafin, chieftaincy in Yoruba culture is not ceremonial or decorative but a responsibility rooted in history, structure, and authority.

He explained that the throne of Oyo historically functioned as a central coordinating authority for the Yoruba people, a position that was recognised long before colonial administration and later acknowledged during colonial rule and post-independence governance.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Oba Owoade noted that titles bearing the name “Yorubaland” are collective in nature, representing the entire Yoruba people rather than a single town or kingdom, and must therefore be conferred by an authority whose influence extends across the region.

Reactions trail Ooni and Alaafin greeting Obasanjo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olowuolawalejoseph said:

"Alaafin, the proud king."

prince_hefemy said:

"Humility pays. Arrogancy take you nowhere."

property_determination_co

"I would love to visit King Oni to collect small humility from him."

adetutudignity

"Na Baba Obasanjo dey even tell Oni to sit down (E joko)... Humility at its peak."

gods_grace_constructions said:

"That alaafin too get pride."

