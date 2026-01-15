Nigerian billionaire businessman Abdul Samad Rabiu has said he will appreciate the Super Eagles despite their loss to Morocco on Wednesday, January 14

Yassine Bounou was the shootout hero for Morocco, saving two Nigerian penalties before substitute Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up and scored the decisive spot kick to win it for the hosts

As a token of appreciation for their "remarkable journey and effort," Rabiu said he will still go ahead to fulfill an earlier pledge of $500,000 to the Nigerian team

Rabat, Morocco - Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, has confirmed he will fulfill his $500,000 pledge to the Super Eagles, despite their semifinal exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

Legit.ng reports that Yassine Bounou saved ‍two penalties, and Youssef En-Nesyri netted the decisive spot kick as hosts Morocco secured a 4-2 shootout victory over Nigeria following their 0-0 draw in a tense AFCON 2025 semifinal in Rabat.

Rabiu fulfills $500K Super Eagles pledge

Morocco, seeking their first continental title in 50 ⁠years, will face 2021 winners Senegal in the final in Rabat, while Nigeria take on Egypt in ​the third-place playoff a day before.

The 120 minutes before the shootout on Wednesday, January 14, had few ‍clear-cut chances for either side, but it was Morocco who created the greater opportunities, though they were denied by some fine saves from Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigeria had the best scoring record in the competition coming into the semifinal, ‍but offered very ⁠little going forward in a limp display.

And when Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi saw their tame penalties saved in the shootout, they were left to reflect on a performance that showed little ambition.

Morocco were workmanlike and efficient as they have been all through the competition, even if they are still to find their best form.

They are on the brink of a first continental crown since 1976, but their biggest challenge awaits in an impressive ​Senegal side who beat Egypt 1-0 thanks to Sadio Mane’s winner in ‌the first semifinal in Tangier earlier on Wednesday, January 14.

BUA boss celebrates Super Eagles

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, January 14, lauded the Eric Chelle-led Super Eagles as "brave".

He tweeted:

"To our brave Super Eagles, You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud.

"Sometimes, even our best efforts don’t bring the outcome we hope for, but the spirit, passion, and unity you displayed are what truly matter. You left everything on the field, and that is worthy of celebration.

"As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfill the pledge of $500,000 USD. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation.

"Keep your heads high, Super Eagles - the experience, lessons, and spirit will fuel even greater success next time. Nigeria will always be proud of you, and we believe in your future victories!"

