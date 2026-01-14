CAF has heightened the excitement ahead of the AFCON 2025 semi-final clash between Morocco and Nigeria

The African football body has sent a pre-match message celebrating the Super Eagles and Atlas Lions

Morocco and Nigeria are battling for a place in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has added extra fuel to the excitement ahead of Nigeria’s blockbuster 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final showdown against hosts Morocco, sending a message to both teams just hours before kick-off in Rabat.

The Super Eagles will take on the Atlas Lions at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, in a high-stakes encounter that pits two African heavyweights against each other, with a place in Sunday’s final on the line.

Nigeria is seeking to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

As anticipation continues to build across the continent, CAF joined fans in setting the tone for the clash with a message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The African football body posted:

“Every story has a beginning. Morocco and Nigeria’s journey and dreams to #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025. 🇲🇦🇳🇬”

The post was accompanied by two short videos highlighting both teams’ journeys through AFCON history, underlining the significance of the moment and the legacy at stake.

CAF’s message served as a reminder that beyond the 90 minutes lies history and the chance to edge closer to continental glory.

Morocco ready for tough test

For Morocco, Wednesday’s semi-final represents a landmark moment.

According to CAF Online, the Atlas Lions are appearing in their first AFCON semi-final in 22 years, having last reached this stage in 2004, when they eventually lost the final to Tunisia.

Morocco are pushing to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years as they prepare to face Nigeria in the semifinal. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Buoyed by home support and recent success, Morocco enter the game as one of Africa’s most consistent sides.

Their squad is packed with quality, led by the influential Brahim Díaz, whose five goals have made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Captain Achraf Hakimi remains central to their ambitions, offering leadership, pace, and balance on the right flank.

Although Morocco are Africa’s leading football force at the moment and already preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their AFCON history tells a different story.

Their only continental title came back in 1976, a win that included a victory over Nigeria.

Nigeria chase redemption and a fourth title

Nigeria arrive in Rabat with clear motivation and unfinished business, despite missing the services of two key players.

After finishing as runners-up at the last AFCON, the Super Eagles are determined to go one step further and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Eric Chelle’s side have been the most entertaining team of the tournament, scoring 14 goals to sit as AFCON 2025’s top scorers, per Al Jazeera.

Their attacking firepower has been spearheaded by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who have combined for seven goals between them.

With three previous AFCON titles already secured in 1980, 1994, and 2013, Nigeria are no strangers to pressure moments.

