Victor Osimhen responded calmly to a Moroccan content creator's taunt ahead of Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final

Nigeria aims for its fourth AFCON title while Morocco seeks its first title since 1976

Osimhen is among the leading goal scorers at AFCON 2025 with four goals for Nigeria

A Moroccan content creator sparked a brief moment of drama ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, confronting Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen with his camera and implying that Morocco would defeat Nigeria.

The incident occurred as Nigeria exited the stadium following their 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria.

Osimhen, however, remained composed as he was spotted smiling and waving politely after choosing not to react to the provocation, signalling both confidence and focus ahead of the crucial semi-final match against the host nation.

Nigeria will aim for a historic fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, adding to its wins in 1980, 1994, and 2013, while Morocco chases its first championship since 1976.

Super Eagles vs Morocco head-to-head

The upcoming semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco is shaping up to be a classic showdown.

The Super Eagles and the Atlas Lions have met 11 times in international competition, with Morocco winning six, Nigeria three, and two matches ending in draws.

In AFCON, this will mark their sixth meeting, with every previous encounter producing a winner, per CAF Online.

Both teams arrive at Wednesday’s game undefeated, with Nigeria having won all five of their games, while Morocco has recorded four wins and a draw.

The match, set for 14 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, promises tactical battles, with both sides looking to book a place in the AFCON final.

Osimhen’s form will be critical for Nigeria as the Galatasaray striker currently sits second on the AFCON top scorers chart with four goals, tied with Egypt's Mohammed Salah and just one behind Morocco's Brahim Díaz.

His performance against Algeria, where he scored a crucial goal and created one for Akor Adams, reinforced his reputation as one of Africa’s and the world’s best forwards.

Reflecting on his journey, Osimhen credited his personal dedication to improvement for his standout displays in Morocco.

"As a player, as a man, I have evolved a lot because I have always gone back to see the mistakes I made while in my spare time and try to see how I can improve myself," Osimhen was quoted by ESPN.

His growth from the last AFCON tournament, where he scored only once, is evident.

Osimhen’s ability to remain calm under pressure, seen both in his performance and in his composed response to the Moroccan content creator, highlights his maturity and leadership in the last two years.

As Nigeria prepares to face Morocco in the semi-final, all eyes will be on Osimhen to lead the charge as his form could well determine whether the Super Eagles qualify for the AFCON 2025 final.

