The Nigerian Army has intercepted vehicles carrying supplies for ISWAP terrorists in Borno state

A statement released by the force, significant cache of logistics items recovered during the operation

The military also vowed to strengthen efforts against terrorist supply networks in North-East

Maiduguri, Borno state - Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North East, under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have intercepted two pick-up vans conveying logistics supplies for terrorists.

The operation done in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), was suspected to be meant for Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno state.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, December 18, by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, via X.

Operation followed actionable human intelligence

The operation was conducted based on credible human intelligence that identified the movement of the items from Dapchi in Yobe state to the Magumeri general area of Borno State, the release added.

“Rapidly acting on the intelligence received, the troops were able to intercept the vehicles along the route identified,” according to Lieutenant Colonel Uba.

Suspected terrorist logistics intercepted

The military said a large cache of items believed to be intended for terrorist logistics support was recovered from the intercepted vehicles.

Items seized include two civilian vehicles, 31 spare tyres, 23 spare rims, two bicycles, 12 ignition key starters, three alternators, two bags of flour, one mattress, five bags of charcoal, 34 tubers of yam, two blankets, two nylons of garri, assorted adult and children clothing, one power bank, six mobile phones, and cash in various denominations.

Drivers detained for interrogation

The statement added that the drivers of the vehicles, alongside the recovered items, are currently in military custody.

“The suspects are undergoing further interrogation to determine the extent of their involvement and to support ongoing counter-terrorism investigations,” the statement said.

Military reaffirms commitment to disrupting terror networks

The Joint Task Force described the operation as a major boost to efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist supply chains in the North-East.

“This successful intercept clearly shows the efficacy of intelligence-led operations and cooperation between forces and the security partners in countering terrorist logistics efforts,” Lieutenant Colonel Uba explained.

He also reassured that the soldiers of Operation Hadin Kai are dedicated to denying the terrorists freedom of movement and access to their supply chains.

“The troops of OPHK remain resolute in ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across the North-East,” the statement concluded.

