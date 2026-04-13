Governor Fintiri vowed to invest in education to combat insecurity and promote growth in Adamawa state during his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy

The governor said that over 100 Adamawa students excel in Turkey, adding that he plans for more sponsorship and skills programmes announced

The Turkish ambassador reaffirmed commitment to support Nigeria in addressing insecurity and aiding displaced persons

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa says his administration will continue to invest in education and youth development as a strategy to reduce insecurity and promote growth in the state.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Fintiri stated this while receiving the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, at the Government House in Yola. He thanked the Turkish government for its support to internally displaced persons through the provision of food and non-food items, as well as its partnership in the education sector.

Governor Fintiri Meets Turkish Envoy, Speaks on Ending Insecurity, Discloses Fresh Plan for Youths

Source: Twitter

Over 100 students from Adamawa studying in Turkey - Fintiri

Governor Fintiri disclosed that over one hundred students from Adamawa state are currently studying in Turkey and are performing well. He said the government plans to sponsor more students and expand opportunities for youths through education and skills acquisition programmes.

He also noted that the state has established a School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship to equip young people with practical skills, and called for stronger collaboration with Turkey to improve skill acquisition centres and expand development opportunities.

Turkish Ambassador announces new plans for Nigeria

In his remarks, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, said Turkey will continue to support Nigeria in addressing insecurity and assisting displaced persons in affected communities.

The ambassador also explained that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency is planning to establish an office in Abuja to strengthen development cooperation and improve vocational training programmes across Nigeria.

He further revealed that he visited the Malkohi Internally Displaced Persons camp, where he participated in the distribution of food relief items to support vulnerable families.

Governor Fintiri Meets Turkish Envoy, Speaks on Ending Insecurity, Discloses Fresh Plan for Youths

Source: Twitter

Adamawa gov Fintiri promises improved security

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Fintiri assured the Adamawa people of ongoing efforts to enhance security. He added that his government will work on reconnecting Michika to the national electricity grid to stimulate socio-economic growth.

The governor spoke after he was honoured with the traditional title “Lakaa ka Michika” (the Shield of Michika) during the 2026 Michika Cultural Annual Festival held in Michika on Saturday, April 11.

The 2026 Michika Annual Cultural Festival, which was held at the Government Secondary School playground in Michika, also marked the first anniversary of the Mbege Ka Michika, Bulus Luka Gadiga.

Source: Legit.ng