Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Arusa 1, has reacted to the claim making round on social media that he intentionally snubbed his counterpart in Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, during an event in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, recently.

Speaking at the public event, the Olubadan insisted that the incident was neither intentional nor disrespectful, while dismissing the insinuation. He insisted that the incident was being misunderstood and that it was blown out of proportion. He maintained that the actions were guided by circumstances rather than any form of royal discourtesy.

Olubadan dismisses insinuation against the Alaafin of Oyo Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

According to The Leadership, the revered traditional ruler explained that there was no hidden intention whatsoever, saying, "What happened was not deliberate. It has been misinterpreted, especially on social media.”

The traditional ruler added that his movement at the event was based on timing and protocol because he arrived slightly late and was making the move to sit quietly without disrupting the programme.

He described the event as a situation of getting to the Mosque late when the prayer had already started. The latecomer will have to wait until the line is formed and join appropriately. He added that he was only trying to take his seat before he would be told that he could not move again.

Oba Ladoja further explained that his seat was positioned between the designated zones, which required that he would have to pass through some sections in the hall. When he returned, he discovered that other dignitaries had moved in, making him retrace his step

