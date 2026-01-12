A now-viral video from the event showed the Alaafin stretching out his hand in a gesture of peace, only to be reportedly bypassed by the Olubadan

A video from the 2026 inter-faith gathering in Ibadan has left Nigerians buzzing after it captured an uncomfortable moment involving two of the Southwest’s most powerful traditional rulers.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, January 12, at the Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly, Agodi, Ibadan.

In the widely circulated clip, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade I, who has been in a battle of supremacy with the Ooni of Ife, was seen stretching out his hand to greet the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja (Arusa I).

In the clip, the Olubadan had just exchanged pleasantries with Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries at the event.

However, as he moved forward, he reportedly walked past the Alaafin’s extended hand and proceeded directly to his seat without acknowledging the gesture.

The video generated an avalanche of opinions on social media as users analysed it frame-by-frame. While some viewers insisted the Olubadan may not have seen the outstretched hand, others believed the act carried a deeper message.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Alaafin, Olubadan's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tbaba22 stated:

"I don’t think it’s nice for Olubadan to ignore him publicly like that but Alaafin is power drunk for me, Ooni will stand up and give me a hug which depicts mutual http://respect.You might be higher in rank but Baba Ladoja is way older than him, he should promote unity"

@Ayoappeal wrote:

"There’s obviously an issue between them, but notwithstanding, he is supposed to stand up to greet the Olubadan, some of you don’t know the history of the Alafin and Olubadan, you’re only arguing from a superiority standpoint. Go and educate yourself first"

@bissiriyu noted:

"The Alaafin of Oyo was not wrong to have stretched his hand to greet the Olubadan of Ibadan but I believe the both of them had issues before the event or the Olubadan felt that the Alaafin was too young for him to have stretched forth his hands"

@seekthedreamer commented:

"This is disrespect from Olu Ibadan towards Alafin, in yoruba tradition, it's a sign of respect for a higher ranking Oba to remain seated when greeting a lower ranking king. monarchy isn't about age or status, it's about the throne. You're respecting the throne, not the person."

