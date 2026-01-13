A lawyer has weighed in on the viral video of the Alaafin of Oyo and Olubadan of Ibadan at an event

A lawyer, Bolanle Cole, has reacted to a viral video showing the moment the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, snubbed the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade I’s handshake at an event.

Legit.ng reported that the two revered kings in Oyo state had crossed paths at an event, which ended in a dramatic display that has divided many Nigerians online along the lines of respect, age, and hierarchy.

Lawyer sends message to Alaafin of Oyo

A lawyer criticised the viral incident, emphasising that mutual respect in the Yoruba monarchy must be earned rather than demanded through hierarchy.

According to Yoruba history, the Alaafin holds paramount status as the custodian of the old Oyo Empire, but the recent snub pointed out the evolving dynamics.

The lawyer argued that a local government chairman could now depose a monarch, stating that times have changed.

“I think someone should tell the Alaafin of Oyo that respect begets respect. It cannot be compelled. Genuine respect is earned, not enforced. You only attract respect by showing respect. In that light, Oba Owoade can hardly complain about the snub from the Olubadan, Oba Ladoja. Someone should also remind the Alaafin that he is no longer living in the past. This is the 21st century. Traditional power dynamics have changed. Today, even an ordinary local government chairman can depose a monarch. Times have changed. And they are still changing,” he tweeted.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade I, has also been in a battle of supremacy with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

Reactions trail lawyer's message to Alaafin

The tweet also sparked mixed reactions, with supporters of the Alaafin citing ancestral precedent. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Laykay1103 commented:

"So, Alaafin should have bowed to greet Olubadan?"

Leyekay commented:

"Let’s just cancel the traditional stools all together and forget about it entirely because this double standard can not take us anywhere. You cannot call someone Alaafin and expect him to stand up to greet Olubadan it’s not going to work y’all can twist the narrative as you like."

baddestc1991 said:

"Lol I noh sabi say Olubadan get mouth like this oo or is it because na president padi????"

Captain4rier reacted:

During the last south west traditional rulers meeting , Alaafin Owoade while making his entrance walked to the front of Ooni and Olubadan and the duo took his handshake on sit . At this point , everyone of you hate Alaafin because why this double standard?"

Yele commented:

"@BolanleCole kindly educate me how already sitted alaafin he’s supposed to greet olubadan who’s about to take a sit beside him?"

RealSeanCurtis commented:

"Loud it. He could have let the Olu Ibadan seat and then offer a handshake. Not seating down like a boss and greeting ur father in age like ur junior. Oh wrong."

ruzzythadon said:

"Make Alaafin stand up to greet Olubadan, Are you people insane?"

