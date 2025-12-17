President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, is set to be installed as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade

Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, is reportedly set to install President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, as the "Okanlomo of Yorubaland" on Saturday, December 17.

The traditional ruler will also be installing a senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul'Aziz Yari, the lawmaker representing Zamfara West senatorial district, as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

This was seen in a flyer that was seen online by Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 17. The traditional ruler and his wife, Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade, invited the public to the claimed installation and urged the people to save the date. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 21.

This installation of Seyi Tinubu is coming two weeks after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, installed an influential businessman in Ibadan, Prince Dotun Sanusi, as the Okanlomo of Oodua.

Nigerians react to Seyi Tinubu's new title

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the invitation. Below are some of their reactions:

Omooba Aderounmu Owoade congratulated the monarch:

"Congratulations to Seyi Tinubu. And to Alaafin, you have set the space and signal to be back as the head of Oba ile Yoruba. Let's show the Yoruba land whole world that Oyo is back. In the time of Alaafin Adeyemi, it has always been him who conferred this title; it's your time now."

Oritsefemmy praised Seyi Tinubu:

"Agenda is agending....but make I no lie if SP contest for Lagos governor he has my vote...but wait I don move my poling unit go ogun cos of yayi...any which way I believe in Seyi Tinubu."

Olabanjo Orolugbagbe criticised the title:

"What type of chieftaincy title is Okanlomo?! Okanlomo sounds like just a moniker. It should have been a meaningful title traceable to the Yoruba Renaissance."

Gen Yusuf alleged that it is political:

"Ooni installed the first lady. Alaafin is set to install the first son. Tactics ni. No be everything them go dey tell you."

Ayodeji Kayode criticised the president's family:

"Maybe he can even uninstall himself and put himself in that position. First time a presidential family is doing all this balablue."

FSZ recalled the rift between the Alaafin and Ooni of Ife:

"How it should be. Ooni wanted to overstep his jurisdiction months ago. It’s good, Alaafin called him to order.

