Ibadan traditional stakeholders have reacted to a dramatic display between the Olubadan and the Alaafin at a recent public event

Legit.ng recalls reporting that, in a viral video, Oba Rashidi Ladoja snubbed Oba Akeem Owoade’s handshake

Following the uproar the incident caused online, traditional stakeholders in Ibadan issued a stern warning to the Alaafin

More drama trailed the dramatic display between Oba Akeem Owoade and Oba Rashidi Ladoja, as Ibadan traditional stakeholders issued a stern warning to the Alaafin.

The Ibadan traditional stakeholders, comprising monarchs, Mogajis, Baales, and prominent sons and daughters of Ibadanland, cautioned the Alaafin of Oyo against disrespecting the revered stool of the Olubadan and the Ibadan traditional institution.

The stakeholders condemned the conduct of Oba Owoade, who recently made waves online over a video showing him stretching out his hand while seated to greet the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, during a function held at the Agodi Government House, Ibadan.

The video also showed the Olubadan snubbing the handshake, an action that sparked reactions online.

Reacting, Ibadan stakeholders described the action as a gross insult to the Olubadan and the Ibadan traditional institution.

They stressed that any further disrespect from the Alaafin would be met with a strong and decisive response from Ibadan traditional stakeholders, including Kabiyesis, chiefs, Mogajis, and Baales.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, and the Coordinator of the Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative (ICPI), Mogaji Dr. Nurudeen Akinade, the action of Oba Owoade was described as an embarrassment of the highest order.

The statement read, in part:

“The continuous disrespect of the Alaafin towards the stool of Olubadan and the Ibadan traditional institution is becoming intolerable. If Governor Makinde fails to caution him and Ibadan people are pushed into reacting, the Alaafin will regret his actions.

“We have records of repeated uncultured behaviour towards the Ibadan traditional stools. This must stop. Ibadanland will not tolerate further aggravation.

“Ibadan people cherish their culture and traditions and hold them in high esteem; anything that is capable of ridiculing the culture and traditions of Ibadan will be rejected by the people of Ibadanland.

“Alaafin cannot come to our territory, while sitting down and stretching his hand to shake our highly revered 82-year-old Olubadan.

“Oba Ladoja was a former senator, a former governor, an international figure, and a successful businessman. “Alaafin may choose not to greet Oba Ladoja, but stretching hands while on the seat to greet the Olubadan is an insult to the entire Ibadan traditional institution.”

“Ibadanland has never once been subordinate to the Alaafin. Ibadan mesi o go.”

Reactions as Ibadan stakeholders warn Alaafin

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

solataiwo7 commented:

"This is just about courtesy and respect for one another. All these supremacy thing about alaafin are archaic and irrelevant old stories. How can you come from oyo into ibadan and do like that to olubadan just because you are alaafin? "

d_braingadget1 commented:

"D same Olubadan Oba Alaafin Adeyemi elevate from Baale to Oba? Arifin ile igbe

gazomoney said:

"You are spitting Nonsense, Who’s Olubadan where Aalafin Dey but Olubadan want to satisfy his Ego no single respect for Tradition again."

thisisadewale_ said:

"Oba Owoade is a true king! Forget your age or achievements because ‘Ti Alafin ba wo nika, ki se Egbe baba eni kan kan’ this statement as being in existence before anyone currently on earth today."

