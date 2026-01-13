A Jigawa farmer had traced his missing teenage daughter to Abuja after receiving a sudden phone call more than two years after her disappearance

Magistrate court ordered the arrest of a DSS operative accused of abducting and abusing the girl, directing her immediate release and investigation

The DSS had confirmed the detention of its officer as the Nigerian Bar Association demanded a swift, transparent prosecution of all involved

A farmer in Hadejia, Jigawa State, Malam Abdulhadi Ibrahim, has narrated how a mysterious phone call led him to the whereabouts of his daughter, Walida, more than two years after she disappeared from home under troubling circumstances.

The 45-year-old said Walida was 16 when she went missing while he was away on his farm. Family searches across the community yielded nothing. Elders advised against involving the police, urging the family to rely on prayers.

Malam Abdulhadi Ibrahim, father of missing teenager Walida Ibrahim, granted an interview in Hadejia, Jigawa state. Photo: DT, Getty

Source: Facebook

The uncertainty lingered for over two years until a call from Abuja changed the direction of the search.

Phone call that reopened the trail

Abdulhadi said the caller struggled with Hausa before handing the phone to a woman who spoke clearly and asked how long the girl had been missing

After he replied, the woman said, “Yes, Walida is your daughter, and she is with us in Abuja.” He was told to travel immediately because she was being prepared for marriage.

Shocked, he declined and referred the callers to his brother in Abuja. The brother, Muhammad Badamasi Ibrahim, later traced the address to an area around Kuchigoro before being directed to what he described as DSS quarters.

There, he was told the girl was with a colleague and plans were underway for a wedding. Muhammad said he objected on religious grounds and expressed concern that Walida had been taken while still a minor.

“They told me they would not release her. They even said that if she returned home, they would kill her. I was afraid during the discussion,” he said.

Muhammad Badamasi Ibrahim, Walida’s uncle, who traced her location in Abuja.

Source: Original

Allegations of conversion and abuse

Abdulhadi said his daughter had been converted to Christianity and became pregnant while in custody. He claimed the baby was delivered through Caesarean Section because she was not physically mature enough. He also disclosed that Walida’s mother died two months ago after a prolonged period of grief linked to the disappearance.

The case has since moved to court in Jigawa State, where a magistrate ordered the arrest of a DSS officer, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, and directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation. The court also instructed that Walida be released and reunited with her family.

The Department of State Services confirmed the detention of an officer linked to the allegations and said an internal investigation was underway.

In a statement, the agency said:

“However, it is hereby confirmed that an active staff member, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, who is suspected of forcefully converting and marrying Walida Abdulhadi, has been arrested and is currently being investigated.”

Legal pressure mounts for accountability

Lawyers acting for the family petitioned for prosecution and independent scrutiny of the facility involved. The Nigerian Bar Association in Jigawa also called for swift, transparent investigation and full compliance with the court order.

The association said it would closely monitor proceedings to ensure justice for the victim and her family.

As legal actions continue, the family hopes the process will bring closure to a painful chapter that reshaped their lives.

Man pretends like famous veteran actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos High Court had sentenced a fraudster to five decades in prison for impersonating a popular actor to steal thousands of pounds from a foreign national.

Justice Ismail Ijelu of the Ikeja court found Osaibovo Charles guilty on multiple charges.

Source: Legit.ng