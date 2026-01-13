A journalist revealed how he pieced together the impact of recent U.S. air strikes in Sokoto State

His investigation uncovered that 155 members of the Lakurawa group were killed in two missile hits

The findings, published by The New Humanitarian, shed light on the scale of the strikes and their aftermath

A journalist Malik Samuel reported that he had relied on contacts from recent fieldwork in northwest Nigeria to understand the impact of the U.S. strikes in Sokoto State.

He explained that a day after the strikes, one of Lakurawa’s commanders in Kebbi State had contacted his fixer about an explosion at the group’s camp in Tangaza, where the leader of the northwest Nigeria faction was based.

US air strikes in Sokoto State killed 155 Lakurawa fighters, exposing Nigeria’s ongoing security crisis. Photo credit: AbdulGarko/x

Investigating the targets hit

The journalist stated that, in the absence of clear public details about the strikes, particularly after the Jabo and Offa incidents, he had sought to investigate which targets were hit and which may have been missed.

He revealed that over two weeks, he and his fixer had conducted short interviews with insiders from the group. These interviews focused not only on the immediate impact of the strikes but also on how the group was responding and planning to respond in the future.

He added that because one of the missiles had reportedly targeted Isa Local Government Area, the stronghold of bandit leader Bello Turji, the scope of his research was extended to include bandit groups as well.

Findings published

The journalist confirmed that his findings had been published by The New Humanitarian. He reported:

"Trusted informants told The New Humanitarian there were two missile hits. The first reportedly killed around 30 fighters. As surviving members converged to assess the damage and assist the wounded, a second missile struck, killing those who had gathered. In total, an estimated 155 Lakurawa were killed, including 19 who were initially injured but later succumbed to their wounds."

Insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria’s security crisis has deep roots in colonial history and worsened after 1999 with the rise of armed groups.

Nigeria’s internal security challenges date back to colonial times when police and military forces were used to suppress resistance.

Since the return to democracy in 1999, insecurity has escalated, driven by ethnic tensions, political instability, and economic hardship.

The Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, militancy in the Niger Delta, and farmer–herder clashes across the Middle Belt have created a complex web of violenceverilynews.com. These overlapping threats have strained state institutions and continue to challenge Nigeria’s unity and stability.

Sokoto terrorists targeted in US missile strikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that on December 25, the United States and Nigeria carried out missile strikes against Islamist terrorists in Sokoto state, marking one of the most significant foreign-enabled military actions on local soil in recent history.

The strikes were ordered by US President Donald Trump and approved by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Both governments described the attacks as 'precision strikes' against designated terrorist camps.

Nigeria’s foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed that the government provided intelligence support and that President Tinubu had approved the operation.

