The father of one of Anthony Joshua’s late friends, Latif, visited his son’s graveside days after he was buried alongside his friend, Sina Ghami.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Kevin ‘Latif’ Ayodele and Sina lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif’s father receives son’s belongings

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday , January 4, 2026, in London.

On his TikTok page, @aydigitalstudiolondon , Latif’s father, who had earlier received his son’s belongings, showed when he visited his son’s graveside a week after the burial.

The heartbroken father mentioned three actions he carried out at the graveside of his son.

He captioned the emotional video:

“I went to my Son burial grand yesterday to pay my last respect before I travel back home. I talked to him, I cried and I stayed with him in tears

“I said to him My heart is broken, but who am I to question God? The Lord gives, and the Lord takes away.

“I went to pay my last respect and to speak with my son on one to one, the final time from a father to his child. And to let him know how much love the world loved him. Plus all the good things he has done, the world thank you for all Yr charitable works done.

“Though I do not understand this pain, but I trust God’s will. Sleep in peace, my dearest son. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord until we meet again. You will forever live in my heart as a one nicest son in a million.”

Reactions as Latif’s father visits son’s graveside

user1234

Your faith in god is mesmerising may Allah guide you to Islam the religion your son loved may u run to each other in paradise until then may Allah give you strength to fight through ♥️in my prayers

