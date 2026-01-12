A Kano High Court has sentenced a man to death for murdering his newborn child

The court convicted the defendant after hearing testimony from three prosecution witnesses

The judge also handed down a separate prison term for causing public disturbance.

The Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Aisha Yau, on Friday, January 9, sentenced a man, Abubakar Alhaji Sabo, to death by hanging for the murder of his newborn child.

Death sentence for Kano man who murdered his newborn, court cites evidence from three witnesses. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Sabo was prosecuted by the state government on a two-count charge of murder and causing a public nuisance.

According to the prosecution, Sabo had a child out of wedlock with his girlfriend and subsequently killed the newborn after she refused to carry out his command to do so.

The prosecution, led by Barrister Safiya Yalwati Yahaya, presented three witnesses during the trial.

The court heard that Sabo not only committed the murder but also caused disturbance and injury to his girlfriend during the incident.

After evaluating the evidence and testimonies, Justice Yau found Sabo guilty of murder. In her ruling, she stated that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

On the second count of causing a public nuisance and disturbance, the court sentenced Sabo to three years' imprisonment, to be served concurrently with his death sentence.

Source: Legit.ng