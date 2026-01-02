Hanifa's Death: Appeal Court Gives Verdict on Death Sentence For Killer
- In Kano, a Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Abdulmalik Tanko, the killer of the young Hanifa Abubakar, against the death sentence earlier handed to him
- The appellate court held that the ruling of the Kano State High Court was in line with the law and the evidence presented before it
- Tanko and Hashimu Isyaku were sentenced to death by hanging by the trial court two years ago after being found guilty of kidnapping and killing Hanifa
The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has affirmed the death sentence handed to Abdulmalik Tanko, the killer of the young Hanifa Abubakar.
Justice A. R. Muhammad of the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by Tanko and upheld the decision of the Kano State High Court, which imposed a death sentence by hanging on him.
Why court sentenced Tanko to death by hanging
Two years after their conviction for the murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, her killers, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko and Hashimu Isyaku, have approached the Court of Appeal in Kano to challenge the death sentences imposed by a lower court. The appeal comes as a shock to many, given the heinous nature of the crime that gripped the nation.
Daily Trust reported that Hanifa was kidnapped in December 2021 while returning home from her Islamiya (Arabic) lessons by Abdulmalik, who was the proprietor of Northwest Preparatory School.
During a prolonged criminal trial, which included detailed confessions from the suspects, it was revealed that Abdulmalik had demanded ransom from Hanifa's parents to cover his financial debts. In a chilling turn of events, he admitted to murdering Hanifa after receiving the initial ransom payment, fearing that she could identify him and expose his crime.
The trial court had sentenced him to death by hanging, but Tanko appealed the sentencing. However, his appeal failed as the Court of Appeal held that the High Court acted in accordance with the law and with the evidence before it.
Nigerians react Court of Appeal judgment
Nigerians have started reacting to the news of the Court of Appeal ruling. Below are some of their reactions:
Suleiman Abdullahi recounted:
"I remembered how the case was brought to human rights radio stations in Abuja. The ordinary Ahmad Isah threw his weight into the case to make sure it wouldn't be put under the carpet. #Justice for Hanifah."
Meshach Agbo commended the ruling:
"That means the Nigerian judicial system has taken a new dimension. Meanwhile, let's wait for the Supreme Court before we conclude."
Khaleel Muhammad Umar called for his immediate execution:
"Why are people on death row left alive for so long? As soon as evidence is concluded and the sentence is passed, the execution shouldn't extend for 4 months. This has been years."
Abdulkadir Yusuf wrote:
"The culprit cannot escape the gallows, despite, I knew he would try to exhaust all legal avenues. This case is supposed to serve as a deterrent to those who think they can easily get away free after committing a heinous crime without punishment."
Governor pardons Sunday Jackson from death row
Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has pardoned Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer who was serving a death sentence in the state.
Sunday Jackson was handed a death sentence after he killed a herdsman who attacked his farm to defend himself, and has spent over a decade in jail.
Jackson's release came amid the outcry by the US government over alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria.
