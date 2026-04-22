Following widespread reports that Klaudia Glam had passed away, her mother has officially addressed the public to set the record straight

Klaudia reportedly remains in a hospital in London, battling "life-threatening" injuries after a car-related incident outside a Soho club

Details have emerged regarding the driver involved, a former X-Factor finalist who recently appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder

The mother of social media influencer Klaudia Glam has spoken publicly following reports of her daughter’s death after a crash outside a Soho club in central London.

The influencer, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, was involved in an incident involving a car last week and reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries.

She is said to be receiving treatment in the hospital.

Klaudia’s mother says that her daughter is still fighting. Photos: Klaudia Glam.

Source: Instagram

Amid widespread her death speculation online, Klaudia’s mother shared an emotional message on Instagram, clarifying that her daughter is still fighting, reports UK tabloid, The Tab.

“There is hope still, we pray,” she wrote in the post.

The influencer’s mother described her daughter as her “angel” and asked friends, followers, and well-wishers to keep praying.

“My dear family and friends. I’m asking from the deepest place in my heart — please keep my beautiful daughter Klaudia in your prayers right now. She is my angel, my world, my everything, and she needs all the love, strength, and healing we can send her,” she wrote.

She further urged anyone who cares about the 30-year-old to continue supporting the family during the difficult period.

“Please lift her in your prayers—for comfort, protection, and strength during this difficult time. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

Klaudia and another injured victim

Authorities confirmed that another victim, a man in his 50s identified as Anoush Chyche, sustained what were described as life-changing injuries.

According to the Metropolitan Police, both victims were affected during the same incident outside the Soho venue.

Klaudia, who has over 270,000 followers on Instagram, has since received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, many of whom have shared messages of hope online.

In a related development, Gabrielle Carrington appeared in court following her arrest in connection with the incident.

She faces charges including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving.

Reports indicated that the former X Factor finalist made a heart sign toward friends and family as she left the courtroom.

The legal development added another dimension to the unfolding story, with many observers closely monitoring both Klaudia’s recovery and the court proceedings.

Klaudia Glam is battling for her life after a car crash. Photo: Klaudia Glam.

Source: Instagram

Gospel singer Aduke Gold passes away

Legit.ng had reported that Aduke Gold, the foremost gospel singer, had passed away in the late hours of Monday, August 12, 2024.

Social media was agog with news about her demise, though details about the cause of her death were sketchy.

The sad news sparked reactions from her fans and the Christian community as they consoled her family.

Source: Legit.ng