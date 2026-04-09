The Federal Government has issued a flood warning across 10 Nigerian states, predicting heavy rainfall between April 8 and April 12, 2026

Communities in Ebonyi, Anambra, Ogun, Taraba, Cross River, Benue, Imo, Delta, Rivers, and Abia states are among those at risk

Authorities urge residents and stakeholders in the listed areas to take precautionary measures to reduce the impact of possible flooding

The Federal Government has issued a warning that several locations across 10 states may experience heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flooding, between April 8 and April 12, 2026.

The warning was released by the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment in a flood prediction notice dated April 8, 2026.

Heavy rainfall warning affects 10 Nigerian states as flooding risk increases. Photo credit: HARUNA YAHAYA/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to PUNCH, the notice was signed by Usman Bokani, Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department.

“The following locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: 8th April – 12th April, 2026,” the notice stated.

States and communities at risk

The ministry identified the following states and communities as likely to be affected:

Ebonyi State : Afikpo, Nkalagu

: Afikpo, Nkalagu Anambra State : Atani, Iyowa Odekpe, Odekpe, Onitsha

: Atani, Iyowa Odekpe, Odekpe, Onitsha Ogun State : Ayetoro, Ilaro

: Ayetoro, Ilaro Taraba State : Donga, Kwata Kanawa, Lau, Serti, Takum, Yorro

: Donga, Kwata Kanawa, Lau, Serti, Takum, Yorro Cross River State : Edor, Ikom, Itigidi

: Edor, Ikom, Itigidi Benue State : Igumale

: Igumale Imo State : Nworievbi, Okigwe, Otoko, Owerri

: Nworievbi, Okigwe, Otoko, Owerri Delta State : Oko Anara

: Oko Anara Rivers State : Port Harcourt

: Port Harcourt Abia State: Umuahia

Previous warnings

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the Federal Government had earlier cautioned farmers against early planting following “deceptive” rains in February and early March 2026. Similarly, the Lagos State Government urged residents in March to prepare for heavy rainfall and flash flooding as the rainy season approaches.

The ministry has urged relevant stakeholders and communities in the listed areas to take precautionary measures to reduce the risk of flooding and its impact.

Flooding in Nigeria

Flooding in Nigeria has significant social and economic impacts, often displacing thousands of people and damaging homes, roads, and farmlands. It disrupts livelihoods, particularly in rural communities where agriculture is the main source of income, leading to food insecurity and loss of property.

Health risks also rise as stagnant water fosters diseases such as cholera and malaria. Urban centres face traffic gridlock and infrastructure strain, while rural areas struggle with access to relief.

The recurring floods highlight the urgent need for stronger disaster preparedness, improved drainage systems, and community awareness to reduce vulnerability and safeguard lives.

Federal Government issues flood prediction notice urging precautionary measures. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FG releases list of traffic offenses in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has published a comprehensive list of traffic offences and penalties for Nigerians in 2026.

The notice, issued under Section 10(4), 28(2) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 220 of the NRTR, 2012, outlines fines, penalty points, and sanctions for a wide range of road violations.

One of the most serious offences is dangerous driving (DGD), which carries 10 penalty points and a fine of ₦50,000. This reflects the government’s commitment to reducing reckless behaviour on Nigerian roads.

Source: Legit.ng