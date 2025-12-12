A Kano High Court has sentenced tomato seller Abdulaziz Adamu to death by hanging

The case followed the horrific discovery of bodies belonging to long-missing individuals at the convict's house

His co-defendant, Abdullahi Alasan, was acquitted on all charges due to insufficient evidence.

A Kano state High Court sitting in Bompai has sentenced a tomato seller to death by hanging for his involvement in a conspiracy that led to kidnapping for ransom and murder.

The convict, Abdulaziz Adamu, was tried alongside one Abdullahi Alasan (alias Dan Mama) by the state government on charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder.

Tomato seller receives death penalty after grim discovery at his Dawakin Kudu home. Photo credit: RUNSTUDIO

Source: Getty Images

Delivering judgment on Thursday, December 11, Justice Aisha Mahmoud of Court 24 stated that the prosecution had proven its case against the first defendant, Abdulaziz Adamu, beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court held that the evidence presented was compelling and sufficient to warrant the maximum penalty.

Consequently, Justice Mahmoud sentenced Adamu to death by hanging.

However, in a twist, the court discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Abdullahi Alasan, on all counts, declaring that the prosecution failed to establish a case against him.

The charges stemmed from a shocking discovery in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area, where the bodies of several individuals, reported missing for a long time, were found in the house of the tomato seller.

This gruesome discovery had caused panic and disbelief throughout the entire Dawakin Kudu community.

Kano court hands death sentence in family murder

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Kano High Court sentenced 22‑year‑old Sagiru Rijiyar‑Zaki to death by hanging for killing his stepmother and sister in January 2023.

The prosecution said Rijiyar‑Zaki stabbed his stepmother, Rabi’atu Sagir, and strangled his sister, Munawara, with a scarf at Kutama Village, Gwarzo LGA, after a dispute.

Justice Amina Adamu‑Aliyu found the case proven beyond a reasonable doubt; the accused denied the charges but was convicted of culpable hómìcídè under the Kano Penal Code.

Kano tomato seller sentenced to death after bodies of long-missing people are found in his home. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Plateau judge hands cop death sentence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Plateau state High Court sentenced Police Sergeant Ruya Auta to death for killing University of Jos (UNIJOS) student Rinji Bala during the COVID‑19 lockdown in May 2020.

Justice David Mann handed down the sentence of hanging or lethal injection after finding Auta guilty of culpable hómìcídè over the fatal shooting of the 300‑level student.

The victim was shot after being detained and ordered to run with friends despite no evidence against them; Bala’s family hopes the ruling deters unlawful force by security personnel.

Senate backs death penalty for kidnappers

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian Senate resolved to classify kidnapping as terrorism and amend the Terrorism Act to impose the death penalty on anyone convicted of kidnapping.

The move, passed during a plenary session, comes amid rising insecurity and frequent abductions across parts of the country, especially in the north.

Lawmakers say the harsher punishment aims to deter kidnappers and bolster legal responses to violent crimes under counter‑terrorism frameworks.

Source: Legit.ng