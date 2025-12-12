Court Sentences Tomato Seller to Death After Bodies of Long-Missing People Found in His Home
- A Kano High Court has sentenced tomato seller Abdulaziz Adamu to death by hanging
- The case followed the horrific discovery of bodies belonging to long-missing individuals at the convict's house
- His co-defendant, Abdullahi Alasan, was acquitted on all charges due to insufficient evidence.
A Kano state High Court sitting in Bompai has sentenced a tomato seller to death by hanging for his involvement in a conspiracy that led to kidnapping for ransom and murder.
The convict, Abdulaziz Adamu, was tried alongside one Abdullahi Alasan (alias Dan Mama) by the state government on charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder.
Delivering judgment on Thursday, December 11, Justice Aisha Mahmoud of Court 24 stated that the prosecution had proven its case against the first defendant, Abdulaziz Adamu, beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court held that the evidence presented was compelling and sufficient to warrant the maximum penalty.
Consequently, Justice Mahmoud sentenced Adamu to death by hanging.
However, in a twist, the court discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Abdullahi Alasan, on all counts, declaring that the prosecution failed to establish a case against him.
The charges stemmed from a shocking discovery in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area, where the bodies of several individuals, reported missing for a long time, were found in the house of the tomato seller.
This gruesome discovery had caused panic and disbelief throughout the entire Dawakin Kudu community.
Source: Legit.ng
Usman Bello Balarabe (Kano Correspondent) Kano's regional correspondent, Usman Bello Balarabe is a journalist, media strategist, and university lecturer in the state. He worked as an investigative journalist with Daily Trust Newspaper Nigeria. His career is passionately geared towards stimulating social justice, exposing corruption, ensuring good governance and accountability. In his over 7 years of journalism practice, he has authored investigations and numerous special and beat reports at the intersection of environment, health, education, agriculture, public spending, security, and politics.