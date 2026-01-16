A Kano Shari ’ a Court convicted Khalifa Auwal of criminal trespass and theft at a bridge construction site

The court ordered 50 strokes of the cane and placed him on a six-month community service bond

He was also directed to attend Islamic studies at an Islamiyya school as part of his rehabilitation

Kano state - A Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano state has ordered a man, Khalifa Auwal, to undergo six months of community service and Islamic studies after finding him guilty of criminal trespass and theft.

The court heard that Auwal was arrested while cutting iron rods at the ongoing Tal’adu Bridge construction site in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

A Kano State Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu has placed a man, Khalifa Auwal, on a six-month community service bond after finding him guilty of criminal trespass. Photo: Bill Gentile

Source: Getty Images

The state counsel told the court that the defendant committed the offences at the construction site, adding that he was apprehended in the act by security operatives.

During the proceedings, Auwal pleaded guilty to the two charges levelled against him.

Convict receives 50 strokes

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Shamsuddeen Ado Abdullahi Unguwar Gini, ordered that the convict be punished with 50 strokes of the cane.

In addition to the corporal punishment, the court placed Auwal on a six-month community service bond, during which he is required to attend Islamic studies at an Islamiyya school.

The judge further directed that the defendant study Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) under the supervision of Audu Dan Hajiya, a court official, as part of measures aimed at reforming his character.

Court Sends Man To Islamiyya School After 50 Strokes For Trespass In Kano.

Source: Original

Islamic scholars reject US pressure on Shari'a law

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano-based Islamic scholars have dismissed reported pressure from the United States to scrap Sharia law and dismantle the Hisbah system, saying the demands amount to an intrusion into Nigeria’s domestic and religious affairs.

The clerics said such positions misread the country’s constitutional order and risk aggravating religious sensitivities.

Speaking through a coalition of Ulama and Islamic organisations, the scholars accused Washington and members of the US Congress of crossing diplomatic lines by commenting on faith-based governance structures operating in parts of northern Nigeria.

They said Sharia and Hisbah are lawful institutions grounded in Nigeria’s federal arrangement and long-standing religious practice.

Kano governor bans Hisbah group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state government had formally outlawed a group identifying itself as “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi” through an executive directive issued by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The order, dated December 8, 2025, declared the organisation illegal following reports of unauthorised recruitment and mobilisation of youths across parts of the state.

Emir of Kano gains special admission into law

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that the Emir of Kano, Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, was granted a special admission into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Common Law and Sharia programme at Northwest University, Kano.

The approval was conveyed in an official letter dated January 12, 2026, signed by Jafaru Muhammad, Head of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, on behalf of the Registrar of the institution.

According to the letter, which was posted by former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad on his X handle on Thursday, the admission followed an application submitted by the Emir. The university confirmed that the approval came after he satisfied the requirements for special consideration.

Source: Legit.ng