Two men have been sentenced to death by hanging for the 2025 murder of a Northwest University staff member, Buhari Imam

The convicts were found guilty of conspiracy , armed robbery , and culpable hómìcídè after a nine-year legal process

The court ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt with compelling evidence

A Kano state High Court presided over by Justice Fatima Adamu on Monday, October 20, sentenced two men to death by hanging for the June 2025 murder of a lecturer, Buhari Imam, during a robbery.

Two convicted killers of university lecturer Buhari Imam face death by hanging in Kano. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The convicts, Aliyu Hussaini of Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters and Amir Zakariyya of Unguwar Malam Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area, were found guilty on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable hómìcídè.

In her judgment, Justice Adamu held that the prosecution had successfully proven its case against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The action of the defendants shows total disregard for human life,” Justice Adamu declared.

She subsequently sentenced the duo to five years imprisonment each for conspiracy, 10 years imprisonment each for armed robbery without an option of fine, and death by hanging for the charge of culpable hómìcídè.

“I hereby sentence the defendants to five years’ imprisonment each for conspiracy, 10 years’ imprisonment each for robbery without an option of fine, and death by hanging for culpable hómìcídè. May God have mercy on them,” the Judge pronounced.

The prosecuting counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, had earlier informed the court that the men committed the offenses on June 11, 2025.

He said the convicts conspired, armed themselves with knives and machetes, and attacked the late Imam at his residence in Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters.

Mr. Abba-Sorondinki told the court that the defendants robbed the victim of his mobile phone and fatally stabbed him in the stomach, thigh, and back.

The prosecution presented three witnesses, alongside medical reports and photographs of the deceased, to establish its case before the court.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the court ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution was compelling and conclusive.

Kano court sentences two men to death for killing lecturer Buhari Imam. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The offenses, the court held, contravened Sections 97(1), 298(c), and 221(a) of the Penal Code Laws of Kano state.

Before the sentence was passed, the defense counsel, Haruna Saleh-Zakariyya, had pleaded with the court for leniency on behalf of the convicts.

Kano coach jailed after defiling young player

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a High Court in Kano has sentenced a local football coach to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of repeatedly defiling a minor player.

The verdict sparked shock across the Sanka community of Dala in Kano state, where many parents are now withdrawing their children from football programs.

Witnesses testified against the coach under Section 284 of the Penal Code, leading to concurrent sentencing of four years on each of two counts.

Kano court orders TikTokers to marry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a magistrate in Kano state directed the State Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage of two popular TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, within 60 days.

The order comes after the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board described viral romance-style videos by the duo as “indecent,” prompting prosecution for producing and circulating obscene content.

The court warned that failure to comply with the marriage directive would amount to contempt, and it tasked the censorship board’s chairman with supervising the marriage process to ensure adherence.

Kano court orders action against cleric’s killers

Earlier, the Kano Magistrate’s Court remanded 14 suspects in a correctional facility for alleged conspiracy, kidnapping, and the gruesome murder of a prominent cleric known for praying against kidnappers.

The prosecution informed the court that the cleric was killed on April 22, 2024, in the Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, and that the suspects allegedly pooled ₦800,000 to hire assassins to carry out the murder.

Because the court lacks jurisdiction to determine the case, the matter was adjourned to November 13, 2025, pending legal advice, while the suspects remain in custody.

Source: Legit.ng