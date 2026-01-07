Opposition leader Peter Obi has decried unpaid allowances for Nigeria's national teams as an embarrassing situation

The Super Eagles threatened to boycott travel due to outstanding bonuses ahead of the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals

The Nigeria Football Federation's alleged failure to honour payment agreements continues to impact the national football team's morale

Marrakesh, Morocco - African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Peter Obi has described the practice of owing national teams their allowances as an "embarrassment."

In a social media post on Wednesday, January 7, Obi called for an end to the ugly trend.

Peter Obi reacts as Super Eagles protest unpaid allowances ahead of their AFCON 2025 Algeria match.

Obi Slams withholding of Super Eagles’ allowances

Recall Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria may not travel to the host city of their quarter-final match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to unpaid allowances.

Credible sources confirmed the camp's situation.

The Eagles have won all four matches at the ongoing AFCON and are the highest scoring side with 12 goals. The team finished top of Group C and thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the second round in Fez, Morocco.

Nigeria will face Algeria in the quarter-final on Saturday, January 10, in Marrakesh, another city five hours away from their current base. The team is scheduled to travel from Fez to Marrakesh on Thursday, January 8.

However, the players and officials are determined to boycott the trip if their outstanding allowances are not paid.

Obi speaks as Nigeria denies bonuses to Eagles

Legit.ng understands that the Eagles are yet to receive bonuses for all four matches at the competition.

Peter Obi speaks out as Super Eagles threaten Algeria AFCON 2025 match boycott over unpaid bonuses.

Reacting to the situation, Obi, an opposition leader and presidential hopeful, fumed.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

“When will this embarrassment end?

“Can we get through a day without troubling news in this country? At a time when Nigerians need joy and unity—something the national football team, the Super “Eagles, has been providing by winning matches and lifting our spirits worldwide—these same players are being denied their basic match allowances.

“A country that writes off trillions in debts for government agencies and political allies, and squanders money on grandiose, self-serving projects, now struggles to pay the basic match bonuses owed to our players.”

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election added:

“Nigeria deserves a better international image than this ongoing failure to honour previously agreed-upon allowances before the tournament. The Super Eagles do not deserve this embarrassment or the avoidable distractions ahead of a crucial quarter-final match. Nigeria must learn to fulfill its obligations.”

Legit.ng reports that the latest development from Morocco is the second time in a few months that the Eagles have remonstrated over unpaid bonuses.

In November 2024, the team boycotted training during the African World Cup playoffs over a backlog of allowance issues. A few days later, Nigeria lost to DR Congo, and Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup ended.

