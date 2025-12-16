Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face Egypt in the pre-AFCON friendly match

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shook off injury concerns and started, while Ebenezer Akinsanmiro also played from the start

Chelle could name an entirely different side for the second half after both countries suspended the international status

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his official starting 11 for the pre-AFCON friendly match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

The two sides kickstart their preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco with a match in the North African country, six days before the tournament.

As noted by the NFF, the match was initially scheduled to be played on Monday, December 15, 2025, at the same venue, but was postponed due to a FIFA regulation.

FIFA confirmed that clubs can hold on to their players until December 15, forcing a change of date and the suspension of the international status of the match.

Both countries agreed to have the match as a preparation match, in whic there will be an unlimited number of substitutions after the postponement.

Chelle names starting 11 vs Egypt

As seen on Super Eagles' official X account, Chelle confirmed his starting 11 for the match against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Cairo.

Stanley Nwabali shook off his injury concerns to start in goal, while new invitee Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was trusted to start in his first match for the Nigerian national team.

Veteran defender Chidozie Awaziem captains the side as the most senior player on the pitch and partners Igoh Ogbu in the heart of the defence, while Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi play as fullbacks.

Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru start in midfield with Akinsanmiro completing the quartet, while Chidera Ejuke and Paul Onuachu lead the attack.

Eric Chelle picks new captain

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle selected the new Super Eagles captains ahead of AFCON 2025 after William Troost-Ekong's retirement.

Experienced midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will lead Nigeria to Morocco, and he will be supported by Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng