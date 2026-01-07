William Troost-Ekong has urged Nigeria to seize the moment when the Super Eagles faceoff against Algeria

Nigeria arrive in the AFCON quarter-finals with four wins from four, powered by Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the AFCON for the first time since 2013

William Troost-Ekong has urged the Super Eagles to embrace the moment and finish the job at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Nigeria prepare for a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Algeria in Marrakesh on Saturday, January 10.

Nigeria have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, winning all four of their matches so far, with Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen driving a confident Super Eagles team under Eric Chelle.

The Super Eagles have won all four matches played so far at AFCON 2025 and are considered one of the favourites to win the competition. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles, ranked as one of the favourites to win the competition in Morocco, have impressed with wins against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Mozambique, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Up next for Nigeria is a quarter-final clash against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, with their captain Riyad Mahrez already talking tough before the crucial game.

Ekong believes the quarter-final fixture is a defining moment Nigeria must not let slip.

Ekong sends message to Super Eagles

Ekong has sent a motivational message to the Super Eagles ahead of the must-win clash against Algeria.

William Troost-Ekong is backing the Super Eagles to go all the way and win the AFCON. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The former Super Eagles captain, who announced his international retirement in December, just days before AFCON 2025 kicked off, released a heartfelt statement backing Nigeria for the win despite not being part of the team in Morocco.

“Watching Nigeria complete a perfect group-stage campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and then advance to the upcoming quarter-finals, playing with hunger, personality and belief, filled me with pride,” Ekong wrote on the SPL Captain's Column.

“The talent is there, the spirit is strong, and I have no doubt the team will continue to inspire millions back home.”

The former Watford defender came close to winning the AFCON for Nigeria in 2023, narrowly losing the final to hosts Ivory Coast, but was named Player of the Tournament.

Algeria set to test Nigeria's AFCON credentials

Standing between Nigeria and the AFCON semi-finals are Algeria, who, just like the Super Eagles, are unbeaten, but more defensively solid.

Mahrez’s men have conceded just one goal all tournament and needed extra time to edge past DR Congo in the last round.

Yet history favours Nigeria. The Super Eagles have reached the AFCON quarter-finals 18 times and failed to progress only once, a record that speaks to their pedigree at this stage of the competition.

On the other hand, both countries have met five times over the past 10 years, with the Desert Foxes coming out on top three times compared to Nigeria’s solitary victory, per Squawka.

The winner of Saturday’s clash will progress to the semi-finals, where they will faceoff against either Cameroon or hosts Morocco.

