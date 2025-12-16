The Federal Government has confirmed owing Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle three months' salary

The confirmation comes less than one week before the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigeria will play their first AFCON match against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania on December 23 in Fes

The Federal Government, through the National Sports Commission, has clarified the salary situation of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 48-year-old was appointed in January with the mandate to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and reach the semifinals of the AFCON.

The former Mali coach took over following the resignation of Finidi George, with the Super Eagles sitting fourth in CAF World Cup qualification Group C at the time.

The Federal Government of Nigeria owes Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle three months' salary ahead of the 2025 AFCON. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Chelle guided Nigeria to second place in the qualifiers with 17 points, recording four wins and two draws.

He also led the three-time AFCON champions to the playoffs, where Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semifinals before losing 4-3 to the Leopards of DR Congo in the final.

NSC responsible for Chelle's salary - Dikko

The former Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mallam Shehu Dikko has confirmed that the National Sports Commission (NSC) is responsible for the payment of Eric Chelle's salary.

According to Punch, the current chairman of the NSC explained that the commission has been making payments despite not being a party to the contract.

The Kaduna-born sports administrator noted that the payment is part of their support for the Nigeria Football Federation. Dikko said:

“The National Sports Commission (NSC) have been paying the salaries of the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle on behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) even though we’re not a party to the contract.

“Eric Chelle's salary is part of our support to the NFF.”

Chelle to receive salary before AFCON

There are indications that Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle will receive his three-month salary before the commencement of the 2025 AFCON.

NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau; Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle; and Chairman National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, during the 2025 Unity Cup in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

According to a top NFF official, the technical committee had explained to Chelle why he did not receive his salary after the World Cup playoffs. The source said:

“Chelle came to see us, and we explained the processes. His money will be paid. We have paid him even ahead before, and this time, we are waiting for cash backing from finance.”

"Chelle had been paid regularly, since February, until things came unstuck around June/July. That was resolved until the current arrears, which he says are for September and October."

Nigeria is drawn in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, per ESPN.

