Terrorists attacked communities in Agwara LGA of Niger State, killing over 30 people and abducting many villagers, including schoolchildren

Some of the abducted pupils were reportedly among those released from captivity after negotiations with authorities

Security agencies and the federal government have condemned the attack and launched rescue operations

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Niger state - A fresh wave of violence has hit communities in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, as terrorists reportedly re-abducted some schoolchildren of St Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, only days after they were released from captivity.

Residents said the attack, which occurred on Saturday, January 3, left dozens of villagers dead and forced many others, including women and children, into another round of abduction.

Terrorists reabduct some Papiri school pupils during Niger fresh attack.

Source: Original

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 35 people were killed during coordinated attacks on Kasuwan Daji and Kaima communities.

As reported by Premium Times, local sources now say some of those abducted include pupils who had just regained freedom following negotiations between the government and the attackers.

A resident of the affected area, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the terrorists stormed the communities from the Kainji National Park, which they allegedly use as a hideout.

“The attackers killed 37 people in Kasuwan Daji near Papiri and another five in Kaima village. Many people were abducted, including children and some of the students who had earlier been released,” the resident said.

According to the source, the abducted villagers were taken deep into the forest within the national park shortly after the assault.

Catholic Church confirmed the renewed attack

The Director of Communications of the Kontagora Diocese, Stephen Kabirat, confirmed the fresh attack, disclosing that the parish priest of the area narrowly escaped abduction during an earlier raid on the mission house.

“Our parish priest narrowly escaped abduction when the terrorists visited our mission house three days ago,” Kabirat said.

“They destroyed some religious items, carted away two motorcycles and cash of over N200,000. They were looking for the priest, but he escaped. Some villagers, including children, were abducted.”

Residents said the latest killings came barely days after suspected bandits fleeing military operations in neighbouring Kwara State invaded Gebe and Goro communities, also in Agwara LGA, killing two people and burning over 15 houses after looting valuables.

About a week earlier, gunmen attacked a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) checkpoint in Wawa community, Borgu Local Government Area, carting away arms and ammunition after security personnel reportedly fled the scene.

Armed men suspected to be bandits from Kainji Lake National Park stormed Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, leaving devastation in their wake. Photo credit: @GovNigerNG

Source: Facebook

Community members said the attackers have established camps within the Kainji National Park, enabling repeated raids on villages across Niger and parts of Kebbi State.

“We have a serious crisis across River Rofia, where they cross from Kebbi State to attack us,” one resident said.

“They came out of the forest about a week ago, wreaking havoc. Just on Saturday, they burnt a market and abducted many people, including children.”

Another villager appealed to the authorities for urgent intervention, revealing that fear had displaced entire communities.

“As I speak to you, some villages where the abducted schoolchildren come from have been sleeping in the bushes since their return because of the activities of the terrorists,” the villager said.

Police confirm the attack

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the attacks. Its spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said the police received reports around 9 p.m. on Saturday regarding the deadly raids.

He added that a joint security team had visited the affected areas and that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victims.

“In a related development, at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kebe District invaded Kasuwan Daji located at Demo Village via Kebe village,” Abiodun said in a statement.

“They killed over 30 persons, burnt the market, looted shops and carted away food items.”

Legit.ng reports that, on Sunday, President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack and directed security agencies to intensify operations aimed at rescuing those abducted and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

List of abducted Niger Catholic school students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has published the complete names of pupils, students, and teachers abducted from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools located in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger state.

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, 50 of those students escaped between Friday and Saturday and have been reunited with their families.

According to the new list released by the Diocese, the list comprises a total of 265 names, including 12 teachers, 14 secondary school students and 239 primary school pupils.

Source: Legit.ng