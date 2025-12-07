The federal government has reportedly secured the release of 100 of the schoolchildren who were abducted by armed bandits at St. Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in the Agwara local government area of Niger state.

The attack happened earlier this year, where over 300 of the schoolchildren and teachers were abducted by the assailant in the early hours of the day.

Abducted 100 students from a Niger school regain freedom

Recall that the assailants attacked the school on Friday, November 21. They arrived at 2 am on motorbikes and abducted 303 students and 12 teachers.

The incident was one of the multiple cases of kidnappings that happened in a week. This led to widespread outrage in the country. President Bola Tinubu, in addressing the matter, declared a state of emergency on security in the country. He also ordered massive recruitment in the police and military, while calling on the national assembly to amend the constitution to allow states to have their own police.

The president also announced the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence. Musa's nomination followed the resignation of Abubakar Badaru from the same position.

President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of Musa as a minister-designate, just a day after he held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 pm and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.

One month after the sacking of Musa as the CDS, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, women and children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

Source: Legit.ng