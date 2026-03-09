"Recover Nigeria Project" has told Soludo to publish the names of officials who approved the construction of illegal structures in the Onitsha Main Market

Recall that the Anambra government recently demolished shops and plazas in the market, which it termed "illegal structures"

But the group, through its Convener, Osita Obi, says Soludo should name those who gave the approvals

An advocacy group, Recover Nigeria Project, has told Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state to publish the names of all government officials involved in giving approvals for the construction of "illegal structures" in Onitsha Main Market, which the state government demolished on Sunday, March 1.

Advocacy group urges publication of officials’ names behind unlawful market constructions. Photo: X/ccsoludo, Chude

Anambra state government, through the Onitsha North local government area, started demolition of sections of the market, which it said were constructed without adherence to the market's original master plan.

Governor Soludo had defended the demolition exercise as part of a broader plan by his administration to remodel the Onitsha Main Market. The governor described the move as a “hard, but necessary” step aimed at securing the future of the market and improving its infrastructure.

The demolition generated a lot of debate from people of all walks of life, as it affected the very means of the traders' economic survival.

Should Anambra publish names of officials?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, March 6, the Convener of Recover Nigeria Project, Comrade Osita Obi, said that the best way to assuage the traders, and to exonerate the government from blame, is for the governor to publish the names of officials involved in giving approvals for the construction of such illegal structures.

Obi said, "For sure, the demolition undertaken by the Anambra government is in order, because we cannot continue to build anyhow. The majority of the places affected are parks and open spaces, but traders build shops in them."

"Though it came with pains for the affected traders, yet the Anambra government is right in doing the demolition."

"However, to exonerate itself from blame, the governor should, as a matter of urgency, publish the names of public office holders who permitted those illegal structures."

"If the government failed to do so, we're not sure that tomorrow, after demolishing and beautifying the place, another set of government officials will not come and approve the construction of another illegal structure. But if names are published, that will serve as a deterrent to other public office holders who may like to go that way in the future."

Name Officials Who Approved Construction of Illegal Structures in Onitsha Market, Group Tells Soludo

"The government of Anambra state should know those involved in approving. It is not done in the air. The files are there at the Onitsha North local government secretariat and the state Ministry of Trade and Commerce."

"Before such construction is done, approval must be sought and given, and there must be files for such a transaction. The government should go through the files, bring the names, and publish them to serve as a deterrent to others. Anambra should not continue to condone such rascality from government officials."

When asked about the suitability of compensating traders whose shops were demolished, Obi said he would not support payment of compensation for the demolition of structures built illegally.

"There is no way the government should pay compensation for demolishing illegal structures. It does not make sense. If the government does so, it becomes reinforcement rather than punishment for wrongdoing," he concluded.

