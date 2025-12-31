The presidency has clarified the circulation of photos suggesting President Bola Tinubu visited Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua, at the hospital

Recall that the boxer was involved in a fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday, December 29, and two people reportedly died

President Tinubu has earlier spoken with the boxer after the incident, as well as his mother and the governor of Ogun state

The claim that President Bola Tinubu visited Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua at the hospital where he was receiving treatment in Ogun state has been debunked by the presidency.

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, dismissed the claim on Wednesday, December 31, urging Nigerians to ignore the picture of the president with the boxer at an undisclosed hospital in Ogun state.

Presidency says President Bola Tinubu did not visit Anthony Joshua in the hospital Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua loses two friends

Recall that the boxer, along with two of his friends, was involved in a fatal accident on Monday, December 29. The incident occurred in the Makun area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway under Ogun state, where the vehicle conveying the two-time world champion reportedly collided with another car under circumstances that are still being investigated.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier spoken with Anthony Joshua and his mother over the phone following the tragic accident, where two of his friends died.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared details of Tinubu’s phone call with Joshua and his mother via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

"I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital.

"I also spoke with AJ's mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call.

"Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention."

Presidency speaks on Anthony Joshua

However, the denial of Tinubu's visit to Anthony Joshua has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Jambito commented:

"E no fit happen everybody knows. Shey presido wey dey foreign land undisclosed you go see dey do the work wey him suppose do."

Presidency says Tinubu did not visit Anthony Joshua in the hospital Photo Credit: @anthonyjoshua

Source: Getty Images

Abiodun Tunde said the picture is AI:

"We all know it's AI-generated. Thank you, sir, for this information."

Yusuf condemned the fake news:

"This is very important. Many of these good-for-nothing people from the far east are already selling that image to their gullible brothers, good job @DOlusegun."

Ali-Onemessage said:

"Every sensible man who sees this knows that this is fake! PBAT is not in Nigeria, while AJ is in Nigeria (perhaps has been taken out), but they are not anywhere close to each other."

See the presidency's denial on X here:

Atiku sympathises with Anthony Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua's road accident on money has made former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emotional as he sympathised with the Nigerian-British boxer.

Atiku, in a statement shortly after the accident on Monday, December 29, sympathised with the Ogun-born boxers and mourned the death of two people who died in the accident.

The accident reportedly took the lives of two people who were with the boxer, while Joshua sustained only minor injuries, according to an eyewitness.

Source: Legit.ng