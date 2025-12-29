Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious road accident on Monday morning along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State, leaving two occupants dead and others injured

Media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to the incident with a short comment that drew attention online

Daddy Freeze's comment sparked outrage and criticism on social media, with many Nigerians describing the comment as insensitive and inappropriate

Media personality Daddy Freeze, on Monday, December 29, 2025, reacted after world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious road accident in Ogun State, which led to fatalities.

The crash occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, just before the Sagamu Interchange, while the boxer was travelling in a Lexus Jeep.

Daddy Freeze's comment about Anthony Joshua's accident sparked outrage and criticism on social media. Photo credit: daddyfreeze/anthonyjoshua

Reports stated that the vehicle collided with a stationary truck, leading to a chaotic scene on the busy highway.

The Lexus Jeep reportedly carried four occupants, including Joshua, who was seated behind the driver. Two people died on the spot following the impact.

The accident came just days after Joshua's stunning knockout victory over Jake Paul on December 20, 2025, at Miami's Kaseya Centre.

Reacting to the news of the accident, Daddy Freeze made a brief comment that quickly drew attention online. He wrote:

"I suspect Jake."

The comment appeared to be a humorous reference to Joshua's recent victory over Paul, but it sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Legit.ng recalls that Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul by knockout in the sixth round of their heavyweight bout on December 20, 2025.

Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, dropped Paul twice in the fifth round with powerful flurries. He finished him in the sixth with a devastating right hand that broke Paul's jaw in two places, leading the referee to stop the fight at 1:31.

While Daddy Freeze’s remark seemed humorous, Nigerians did not hold back in criticising him for the timing of such an insensitive comment.

Read Daddy Freeze's comment below:

Daddy Freeze's comment on Anthony Joshua's accident

Check out the video of Anthony Joshua's accident below:

Netizens slam Daddy Freeze

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@only_bamidele said:

"imagine what you, an elderly man is saying 😳 what has Jake got to do with this damm 😒"

@flwrisland commented:

"it's funny how dumb Mr freeze can be"

@uwelu1984 wrote:

"what a useless statement. If you get money I for say make he sue you...but you a broke a$$ niqga"

@katalyst reacted:

"you are a mad person freeze. Always trying to make a joke out every situation. Oya block me."

@tobi_mentor opined:

"I can't believe your brain is really frozen . Such an insensitive comment from someone of your caliber. Has is it really gotten to this? You need help man"

@cerinzajrda said:

"until dem file lawsuit for your head…elderly man wey no get sense"

Daddy Freeze commented on Anthony Joshua's ghastly accident that claimed two lives. Photo credit: daddyfreeze/anthonyjoshua

Drake loses ₦296m bet on Jake Paul

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canadian rapper Drake lost a $200,000 (₦296 million) bet on Jake Paul to win against Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout at Miami's Kaseya Centre on December 20, 2025.

He shared the bet on Instagram Story with the caption "Jakeyyyyy boy, lock tf in," forgoing over $1.6 million (₦2 billion) in potential winnings.

This followed Drake's recent ₦451 million loss betting on Jannik Sinner at the US Open.

