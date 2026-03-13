Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state governor Charles Soludo, is trending online after sharing a dancing video that sparked divided opinions among Nigerians on social media

The viral clip shows the young entertainer confidently displaying his fit physique and athletic moves while performing with flair

Supporters say Ozonna is simply embracing his individuality and creative side, while critics debate whether a sitting governor's son should post such videos publicly

Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state governor Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, became the centre of online debate this week after posting a dance video that has spread across social media platforms.

The clip, shared recently, showed him displaying his toned physique and energetic dance moves, which immediately drew attention from Nigerians who reacted in different ways.

Anambra governor's son Ozonna Soludo sparks controversy online after posting expressive dancing video that leaves fans and critics deeply divided. Photo: ozonna

In the viral footage, Ozonna appeared confident as he performed with flair, combining athletic movements with a bold stage presence.

While many viewers admired his fitness and applauded his creativity, others expressed surprise that the son of a sitting governor would share such expressive content publicly.

The video has continued to circulate widely, sparking conversations about the expectations placed on children of celebrities and political leaders.

The budding singer has been steadily carving out his identity as an entertainer, separate from his father’s political career.

Ozonna Soludo is known for his interest in music, fashion, and performance, often using social media to showcase his artistic side.

Supporters noted that his latest video aligns with his passion for entertainment and reflects his growing presence in the creative space.

The reactions remain mixed, with some praising his individuality while others question the appropriateness of his bold presentation.

Despite the debates, the clip continues to trend online, keeping Ozonna firmly in the spotlight.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ozonna Soludo's viral video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@olowoone said:

"Princess Soludo no even send anybody papa, upon all the tantrums and gbagbos she receives on Twitter, he or she doesn't lower her guard 4 anyone 😂😂"

@blessedceebrain commented:

"No wonder soludo is full of anger. 😂, chai I feel his frustration 🫤. Achalugo ndi Anambara"

@PatrickSleek wrote:

"Will Soludo really say he's proud of this one? Oh Chim!"

@ikeikenj reacted:

"This boy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I wonder how his father will be feeling when he sees his adult son doing this"

@9jarusss1 said:

"Na the problem wey dey follow rich family be dis. Everybody nor fit dey Okay. One person for family need to dey make the family stress up 😊 at the end is all peace and love"

@dr_alwaysrozy commented:

"Some people are prisoners of opinions; others are free. Dancing, expressing himself, and living openly on social media shows a man who refuses to be boxed in by society."

@my_thriftvendor.ng wrote:

"Even if the mantra says 'Live and Let's Live', For the sake of who your papa be, No be everything you suppose dey post for social Media, ehn Ada-Nnewi 😔"

Mixed reactions trail Ozonna Soludo's viral dancing clip as supporters defend creative expression while critics express surprise at the bold video. Photo: ozonna

