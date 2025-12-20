Anthony Joshua secured a sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami

Joshua admits it “wasn't the best performance” despite ending a year-long winless streak

The fight drew massive attention, with a reported $184m purse split between the fighters

Anthony Joshua ended a year-long wait for a victory with a sixth-round knockout over Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The two-time world heavyweight champion struggled in the early rounds to pin down his YouTube opponent, who backpedalled nervously and occasionally found fleeting success with a few jabs and a looping hook.

Despite the initial frustration, Joshua’s experience and composure eventually paid off.

A huge right hand in the sixth round toppled Paul, who struggled to regain balance as the referee waved the fight off, a win that cost rapper Drake some money.

Joshua finally achieved what many had expected from the start, which is a decisive knockout to secure his return to the winning ways after almost a year.

Joshua dominates Paul in uneventful bout

The bout began with Paul attempting to intimidate Joshua with a flamboyant entrance, complete with sunglasses and a musical masterpiece, but the bravado faded under Joshua’s probing jabs.

Paul managed a solitary left hand that excited the crowd, but it did little to unsettle the British-Nigerian boxer.

Joshua gradually increased his aggression, landing a powerful combination in the second round and forcing Paul onto the ropes.

Even though the third and fourth rounds saw Paul land an occasional surprise punch, including a cheeky uppercut and looping hook, it was Joshua who controlled the action.

A low blow and repeated flurries left Paul increasingly vulnerable, and the fifth round showcased Joshua’s ability to break his opponent’s resistance.

Joshua reacts after win against Paul

After the victory, Joshua admitted to Netflix that the performance “wasn't the best,” Sky Sports reports.

The British boxer praised Paul’s resilience, saying:

“Jake Paul has done really well tonight. I want to give him his props, he got up, time and time again.

“The goal was to get Jake Paul out and hurt him,” the 36-year-old former heavyweight champion emphasised that his goal had been clear.

Joshua further downplayed concerns about legacy after he choice to fight a YouTuber.

“I don't care about legacy. I'm just doing what I decide to do.”

The fight, which had been scheduled for eight rounds, delivered a knockout finish in round six, ending what Joshua described as a “mediocre contest.”

Despite the uneven contest, the bout drew significant attention, with the fighters reportedly splitting a mammoth $184m purse, where Paul and Joshua will make $92 million apiece for the fight, USA Today reports.

The victory marks a significant step for Joshua, who is now a Real Estate mogul, after his September 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, giving the former heavyweight champion momentum and confidence as he assesses future fights.

While the performance may not have been flawless, the win underscores Joshua’s ability to deliver under pressure and close fights decisively when it matters most.

