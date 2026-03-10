Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South senatorial district, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act on his security emergency declaration

Ndume called for consistent military clearance operations in Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains following the Ngoshe attack

The northern senator stressed the need for regular briefings to Nigerians and frontloading of security budgets to strengthen operations against insurgents

The outspoken senator further called for sustained military operations against insurgents and improved communication with Nigerians.

The senator spoke in the wake of last week’s attack on Ngoshe in Borno state, which left residents dead and more than 100 women and children abducted by Boko Haram.

Tinubu urged to enforce security emergency

Senator Ndume, representing Borno South senatorial district, stressed that President Tinubu’s nationwide security emergency, declared last November, must translate into practical measures on the ground.

He called for consistent clearance operations in insurgent strongholds such as Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains, highlighting these areas as launch points for attacks, Vanguard reported.

“Government should walk its talks and carry action on emergency by engaging in coordinated and sustainable attacks on targets, especially in the North-East. They should carry out consistent clearance operations in Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest and the Mandara Mountains because the recent attacks were well coordinated by the insurgents,” Ndume said.

Ndume: Nigerians deserve regular briefings

The senator further urged President Tinubu to establish a situation room in the Villa to provide regular updates to Nigerians.

“Since the President has declared a state of emergency, he should have a situation room in his office in the Villa and use it to brief Nigerians directly from time to time. Nigerians want to hear from him,” he said.

Ndume also called for an Air Components Centre in the three Northern geopolitical zones, equipped with attack helicopters to support ground operations, Daily Trust reported.

Ndume expresses budget concerns for security agencies

While commending the military for their intervention in Ngoshe, albeit delayed, Ndume reiterated his position on the need to frontload budgets for security agencies to enable rapid procurement of arms and ammunition.

“The Nigerian Army budget is insignificant compared to the overall national budget, less than 10 per cent, and it should be frontloaded,” he stated, noting that sophisticated weapons are increasingly in the hands of terrorist groups.

The senator also emphasised the importance of coordinated intelligence and operational planning to prevent future attacks and strengthen security across Northern Nigeria.

