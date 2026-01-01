An 18-seater bus has been involved in a serious accident along the popular Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Southwest Nigeria

An unknown number of persons are feared killed after an 18-seater bus rammed into a truck along the now infamous Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Rescue efforts are underway as the commercial vehicle collided with a truck near the NASFAT on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

It was gathered that the devastating impact saw the bus wedged and mangled, leaving an unconfirmed number of persons dead, while others were trapped.

Many are feared dead after a bus rammed into a truck along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola.

According to Punch, the truck, travelling from Ibadan, was attempting a U-turn when the tragic incident occurred.

Further reports say emergency responders, including men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were present on the scene in a bid to rescue the victims, per Instablog:

The spokesperson of the FRSC in Ogun State, Afolabi Odunsi-Oyewole, confirmed the incident, as he awaits further reports.

This comes barely three days after former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua suffered a car crash, which left two of his associates dead.

The 36-year-old in Nigeria's Ogun State who killed two of his close friends.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when the vehicle he was in collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said. The cause of the accident was being investigated, they added.

Matchroom Boxing said in a statement.

"With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away."

It confirmed that Joshua was taken to a hospital for checks and treatment, and after about 48 hours, he was discharged.

According to the Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Joshua had been discharged from the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja on Wednesday afternoon, per the Guardian.

"Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening."

Concerns over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to express concerns over the state of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to the incessant accidents.

Ebenezer Obiekwe said:

"Lagos-Ibadan Expressway always. Something must be wrong with that road."

Nelson Maduabuchi wondered:

"How will a vehicle run under a truck or stationary vehicle! What exactly is happening."

Kazeem Bakare posited:

"I mentioned park sign during Joshua incident people were abusing me , anyway I'm not in Nigeria but I know how things works."

Aliu Muhammed wrote:

"This particular road has claimed so many lives, hope something is done quickly ooo."

Anthony Joshua lost two of his friends in a car crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Photo: Richard Pelham.

AJ's driver to face prosecution

Legit.ng earlier reported that the driver involved in the fatal road accident that injured Anthony Joshua may face prosecution for reckless driving.

Investigators are said to be finalising documentation for the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division, which is coordinating with prosecutors to determine the appropriate charges.

