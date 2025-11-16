Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilorin, Kwara State - Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, said a Christian can emerge as governor in the 2027 election.

Oyedepo said nothing forbids a Christian from emerging as Kwara State governor in the next election.

Oyedepo dismissed claims that Kwara State’s next governor must be Muslim,

“We all own Kwara together and contribute to its economy,” and that “it is nowhere written that a Christian cannot rule in Kwara.”

The two-time commissioner chieftain warned that attempts to exclude candidates based on religion could fan dangerous sectarian embers.

The former Chief Whip of the Kwara State House of Assembly said sectarian embers are already threatening Nigeria’s fragile peace.

He stated this while speaking on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in Ilorin, the state capital, and the statement was made available to Legit.ng.

Oyedepo urged Kwarans to reject divisive politics and embrace competence and fairness in choosing Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s successor.

“Those thinking otherwise are a very small minority. The majority of Muslims in Kwara only want good governance, regardless of what faith that person practices.”

The elder statesman said religion has always been cynically exploited as a political tool, not a genuine reflection of voters’ beliefs.

“Politicians deploy many variables to win elections — religion is one of them. But saying a Christian cannot win in Kwara is self-serving and against public interest.”

Oyedepo warned that allowing religious bigotry to dominate politics at this time could have grave national consequences.

He lamented that “the federal government’s failure to act decisively early enough” had allowed perceptions of Islamist onslaughts and genocidal killings in parts of the North Central region to fester.

“We must rise above this. Leadership should unite, not divide.”

PDP accuses Kwara governor of underpaying, owing workers

Recall that fresh controversy trailed Kwara’s garment factory as opposition voices raised troubling claims about worker welfare and state priorities.

A party chieftain has accused the state of turning a promising project into a missed opportunity, with questions mounting.

The governor’s silence on growing insecurity has also caused concerns about leadership and accountability in Kwara’s governance.

APC dominates LGA elections in Kwara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and all one hundred and ninety-three councillorship seats in Kwara State.

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) announced the results early this morning, following a peaceful election process.

KWSIEC Chairman, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, commended the political parties, voters, and security agencies for their roles in ensuring a smooth and orderly election.

