A pro-Tinubu support group in Ebonyi state has distributed Christmas food items to vulnerable residents

The group said the outreach is part of its commitment to grassroots welfare and aligns with the Tinubu administration’s agenda

Organisers also described the initiative as both an appreciation of public support, just as they called for continued backing of the Tinubu government's policies aimed

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A support group of President Bola Tinubu, South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), Ebonyi chapter, has distributed Christmas food items to residents of the southeast state.

SERHA's national coordinator, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, explained that the move is to support vulnerable households and cushion the impact of prevailing economic challenges during the festive season.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Enwere added that the gesture was to reaffirm the commitment of the support group to the welfare of Nigerians at the grassroots.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda, under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is anchored on inclusiveness and restoring hope to Nigerians," he said.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the President’s commitment to cushioning the effects of economic challenges and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind."

Ebonyi critical part of southeast - Enwere

Enwere described Ebonyi state as a critical part of the Southeast, commending the resilience, industrious nature and commitment to progress of its people.

The SERHA coordinator further explained that the food distribution was both an appreciation of the people’s support and a reassurance that their welfare remains a priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He thanked the stakeholders involved in the programme, including SERHA coordinators, volunteers, community leaders, traditional rulers, women and youth groups, as well as security agencies.

Enwere also commended the Ebonyi state leadership of SERHA for its support for President Tinubu and its efforts to strengthen the Renewed Hope Agenda in the state.

Beneficiaries urged to support Tinubu

Speaking further, Enwere encouraged beneficiaries to receive the food items in the spirit of goodwill and to continue supporting the Tinubu government's policies and programmes, which he said are targeted at sustainable development and economic empowerment.

He wished the people of Ebonyi state a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, praying for good health, peace and renewed hope for all Nigerians.

