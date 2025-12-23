Yuletide: PDP Chieftain, Ajadi, Moves to Cushion Economic Hardship in Grassroots

Ibadan. A leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commenced the distribution of over one thousand bags of rice across the state’s 33 local government areas, reinforcing his commitment to grassroots welfare and people-centred politics.

Ajadi announced the commencement of the distribution while addressing party stakeholders and community leaders during ongoing consultations across Oyo State. He said the initiative is designed to cushion the impact of economic hardship on party members and vulnerable residents amid rising living costs.

According to him, the rice distribution cuts across all local government areas and is not intended as a political gimmick, but rather a continuation of his long-standing tradition of social support, inclusive engagement and responsiveness to grassroots needs.

“Leadership is about feeling the pulse of the people and responding to their needs, not only during elections but at all times. This rice is being distributed across all local governments to ensure fairness, inclusiveness and unity within our party and communities,” Ajadi said.

He explained that beneficiaries are being drawn from PDP structures at the ward and local government levels, as well as vulnerable groups identified by community leaders, stressing that transparency, equity and accountability would guide the distribution process.

Ajadi further stated that food security, social welfare and economic empowerment remain core components of his policy agenda.

“When government works for the people, hunger reduces, hope is restored and trust in leadership grows. Our vision for Oyo State is anchored on people-oriented governance that prioritises welfare, security and sustainable development,” he added.

Strengthening Grassroots Ties

The rice distribution comes amid Ajadi’s intensified consultations across Oyo State, where he has been engaging party executives, ward chairmen, local government officials, traditional rulers and youth groups as part of efforts to complement the good governance agenda of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Political observers say the intervention further strengthens Ajadi’s grassroots presence, particularly within the PDP’s core structures across the 33 local governments of the state.

A PDP chieftain in Ibadan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the initiative as “timely and thoughtful,” noting that it reflects a practical understanding of the prevailing socio-economic challenges faced by party members and ordinary citizens.

Ajadi’s Political Profile

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo is a businessman, philanthropist and seasoned political actor with deep roots in Oyo State politics. Over the years, he has built a reputation for grassroots mobilisation, youth empowerment and consistent engagement with party faithful across the state.

As a PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ajadi has positioned himself as a continuity-driven but people-focused political figure, pledging to build on existing development efforts while introducing policies aimed at expanding economic opportunities, strengthening local government administration and improving social infrastructure.

He has repeatedly called for unity within the PDP, urging members to place collective interest above personal ambition as the party prepares for the 2027 governorship election.

“Our strength as a party lies in unity, sincerity of purpose and our ability to present a candidate who truly understands the aspirations of the people,” Ajadi said.

Supporters believe the ongoing rice distribution further reinforces Ajadi’s image as a grassroots politician committed to translating promises into action as Oyo State steadily moves toward the 2027 elections.

