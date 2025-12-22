Tinubu Vanguard, a northern political support group, has withdrew its support for President Bola Tinubu and suspended activities linked to the APC

The group said it was neglected despite playing a major role in grassroots mobilisation for the APC during the 2023 general elections

Tinubu Vanguard announced it would not join another party until it finds a platform committed to dignity, accountability and development

A northern political support group, Tinubu Vanguard, has announced the withdrawal of its backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 elections, citing neglect and what it described as prolonged hardship among its members.

The group, which draws its membership from 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, said it has also suspended all political activities linked to the ruling party.

The announcement was made during a meeting convened to assess the group’s relationship with the APC led federal government.

Tinubu vanguard withdraws APC support

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General of Tinubu Vanguard, Hon Kamilu Abdullahi Abubakar Maiganji, said the decision followed months of frustration and lack of engagement from the administration. He said members felt ignored despite their contributions to the party’s electoral success.

Maiganji recalled that the group played an active role in mobilising grassroots support for Tinubu and the APC before the 2023 general elections. He said the effort involved sustained radio and television programmes across Kano State and other parts of northern Nigeria.

Group cites neglect ahead of 2027

According to him, the media outreach helped shift public opinion, encouraged voter participation and brought previously disengaged citizens into the political process. He said the group worked to promote the party’s message at the community level without demanding financial rewards.

“We did not ask for money. We only requested a venue, security and accommodation for invited guests, but none was provided,” he said.

Maiganji noted that despite the challenges, members funded the launch of the group in Kano with personal resources. He said the event was well received across the region and demonstrated the group’s commitment at the time.

The director general announced that the group has formally ended its association with the APC. “From today, we have dropped the broom,” Maiganji declared.

He added that Tinubu Vanguard has not resolved to join another political party, saying it would only align with a platform that promotes dignity, accountability and development. The group said it would continue internal consultations before taking further political steps.

