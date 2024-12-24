Bandits on motorcycles in Gidan Abe, Kachia LGA, Kaduna State, snatched foodstuffs and drinks from a motorcyclist on his way home for Christmas

In a disturbing incident, bandits on motorcycles have snatched foodstuffs and drinks from a man on a motorcycle in the Gidan Abe community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was confirmed by a community leader from the area to our reporter on Monday.

The incident occurred on December 22 around 5:23 pm when the man, who had purchased a bag of rice, drinks, and condiments for Christmas at Katari, was on his way to Gidan Abe village.

The bandits blocked him and seized the items without causing him any physical harm or abduction.

“Just this morning, I received information at Katari village where I went to see someone that some bandits on motorcycles snatched foodstuffs from a man on a motorcycle who was on his way to Gidan Abe village for Christmas,” the community leader said.

Bandit in Nigeria

Bandit attacks in Nigeria have become increasingly frequent, particularly in the northern and central regions.

These attacks often involve armed bandits targeting communities, resulting in loss of lives, abductions, and destruction of property.

The Nigerian government and security forces are actively working to address the situation, but the persistent violence continues to pose significant challenges to achieving lasting peace and security in the affected areas.

Bandits Attack Abuja Communities, Kill 1

Legit.ng reported that daredevil bandits reportedly killed one person and abducted four others in the Guto area of Bwari Area Council in the federal capital territory in Abuja.

It was gathered that the bandits started the attack around 12:30am around the fringes of the Guto and Piyawe communities.

As reported by Vanguard, sources said the bandits numbering over 30 entered Piwaye through the swamps and divided themselves into two groups.

