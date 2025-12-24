A pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu support , SERHA, distributed Christmas palliatives to vulnerable households in South East, offering festive relief during economic hardship

There was jubilation across parts of the South East as a pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu support group distributed Christmas palliatives to vulnerable households, bringing relief and festive cheer to families grappling with economic hardship.

The intervention, organised by the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), saw food items and essential commodities shared with beneficiaries across the region as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living during the yuletide.

Support group rolls out festive relief

The distribution exercise was carried out under the leadership of the National Coordinator of SERHA, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, who said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that struggling households were not excluded from the joy of the Christmas season.

According to him, the programme was designed to complement government efforts while reinforcing social solidarity within communities.

“This initiative is aimed at providing relief to households burdened by economic hardship, easing the cost of living, and ensuring that no family is left behind during this season,” Mr Enwere said.

Focus on vulnerable households

Mr Enwere explained that the palliatives included staple food items such as rice, beans, garri and other essential commodities needed for family meals during the festivities.

He said beneficiaries were carefully identified through collaboration between SERHA officials and community leaders to guarantee fairness, transparency and inclusiveness.

“The festive period should be a time of celebration, but it should also remind us of our responsibility to care for the less privileged,” he added.

Renewed Hope agenda goes beyond palliatives

The SERHA coordinator stressed that the initiative was not merely a short-term relief effort, but part of a broader commitment to improving food security, strengthening social welfare and uplifting communities across the South East.

He described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a transformational framework anchored on shared prosperity, human dignity and collective responsibility, particularly in challenging economic times.

Mr Enwere also cautioned beneficiaries against selling the items, urging them to use the palliatives strictly to feed and support their families.

Appreciation for community collaboration

He commended traditional rulers, town union leaders and other community stakeholders for their role in identifying beneficiaries and ensuring the smooth distribution of the items.

According to him, grassroots collaboration remains vital to the success of social intervention programmes targeted at vulnerable populations.

Praise for Tinubu and political assurance

In his remarks, Mr Enwere praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as “qualitative leadership,” noting that the Renewed Hope Agenda aligns with the president’s vision of inclusive growth and national development.

“Our dear president, be rest assured that South East votes are for you. We will ensure that we re-elect you come 2027,” he said.

Call for unity beyond the festive season

Mr Enwere urged citizens to sustain the spirit of unity, compassion and mutual support beyond the Christmas season, stressing that resilient and prosperous communities can only be built through collective effort.

He concluded by offering prayers for the beneficiaries, their families and the nation, wishing Nigerians a peaceful Christmas and a hopeful New Year.

The palliative distribution forms part of SERHA’s ongoing efforts to support government policies aimed at cushioning the effects of economic challenges on vulnerable households in the South East.

