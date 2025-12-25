A lecturer in the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, Dr Ridwan Kolawole, has convened a solutions journalism training for practising and aspiring journalists in Oyo

This is part of efforts to help journalists highlight community and individual initiatives addressing societal problems in Oyo State

The event, which provided participants with practical steps to solutions journalism practice, also exposed them to its myths while taking them through the business model for financial empowerment

Ibadan, Oyo State - An academic and journalist, Dr Ridwan Kolawole of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan (UI), has emphasised the need to tone down problem reporting and embrace solutions journalism (SoJo) by reporting people’s efforts in solving their problems.

Dr Kolawole, the Oyo State correspondent of Legit.ng spoke at a training he recently convened for professional journalists and aspiring writers held at the Department of Communication and Language Arts, UI.

University of Ibadan lecturer, Dr. Ridwan Kolawole, trains journalists in solutions reporting, emphasising reporting solutions rather than just problems.

Source: Original

The SoJo trainer of the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN), United States, said “the world of journalism has changed, and part of this change is solutions journalism (SoJo) as it projects how people are responding to solve social problems and what we can learn from their efforts.”

'Not just problems, but solutions'

Addressing the participants, Dr. Kolawole noted that the training was part of efforts to reposition Nigerian journalism by encouraging practitioners to move beyond problem-focused narratives and highlight evidence-based responses to societal issues.

He said the world is replete with societal challenges such as war, accidents, natural disasters, crises, and violence of various kinds, which already affect the emotional well-being of the audience, positing that the need to expose the audience to how problems are solved through personal efforts of individuals is necessary as it encourages others, after all, “problems scream while solutions whisper”.

He noted that “solutions journalism is a rigorous, evidence-based reporting on responses to social problems. It is not just about amplifying the problems; it is about telling the world how people respond to these problems."

Solutions journalism has unique procedure

While explaining the process to the participants, Dr Kolawole discussed the four pillars of SoJo, which are response, evidence, insights and limitations.

He said:

“Solutions journalism has its procedure, which we call pillars. These four pillars are :

“Response which tells us the steps towards a solution, such as measures taken to help stop water scarcity in a given community; vigilante activity to prevent or stop crimes, etc.

“Evidence is the effectiveness of the response to the societal problems, or what evidence you expect to find. That is, we ask the question 'What has changed before and after the response?'"

The SoJo trainer identified the third pillar as “Insight, which is the hope to provide on whether this response could work elsewhere or in other contexts. Because part of the goal of SoJo is to let others learn from the solutions provided in other places.

As for the fourth pillar, Dr Kolawole maintained that SoJo has its limitations, suggesting the challenges of the response. What is working and what is not working. “Solutions stories reveal a response’s shortcomings because no response is perfect.”

SoJo: Dispelling myths, empowering finances

In their separate presentations, Dr Rasheed Adebiyi of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, and Mutiu Lasis of Infoprations Limited took the participants through the differences between solutions journalism in terms of conceptualisation and business model, which ensure financial empowerment for those who embrace solutions journalism.

Speaking on differences between development journalism, peace journalism and SoJo, Dr Adebiyi reiterated that solutions journalism is not development journalism as many people believe.

Adebiyi said:

“Solutions journalism is reporting people’s response to the problems, whereas development journalism is concerned with reporting development issues, such as poverty, health, women and children, and not from the perspective of people’s response to a problem.”

Engaging the participants on the topic 'Creating and Capturing Value from solutions journalism Practice,' Mutiu Iyanda identified solutions journalism as a goldmine for Nigerian journalists if they could explore its numerous financial-enhancing opportunities through sponsorship, grants, among others.

UI academic staff member Dr. Ridwan Kolawole, trains journalists to turn challenges into impactful stories through solutions reporting.

Source: Original

'SoJo training, timely' - Olawuyi

In his remarks, the head of Department of Communication and Language Arts, Dr Bisi Olawuyi, eulogised Dr Kolawole for initiating the training, describing it as timely and impactful. He also revealed plans for a major solutions journalism workshop in 2026 as part of the department’s 50th anniversary activities.

Dr Olawuyi urged participants to incorporate the lessons into their daily reporting, reinforcing the importance of journalism that informs, enlightens, and drives change.

