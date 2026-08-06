INEC published the Form EC9 personal particulars of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election

Tinubu, Atiku, and Peter Obi are among the major candidates whose academic qualifications and personal details are now open to public scrutiny

The publication is a legal requirement under the Electoral Act 2026 and comes ahead of the August 19 campaign start date

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made public the credentials and personal particulars of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC published the candidates' Form EC9 documents on Saturday, August 1, fulfilling a statutory obligation under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires the commission to display candidate information after receiving their nomination forms. The move opens the door for members of the public and eligible persons to scrutinise the submissions.

The academic records of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others submitted for the 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the presidential campaigns are set to begin on August 19, 2026.

Below is a list of top presidential and vice-presidential candidates' academic records in the election:

Key Academic and Personal Details

Bola Tinubu (APC)

Tinubu declared in his submission that he was born on March 29, 1952. He listed a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University, obtained in 1979, and indicated that he completed his National Youth Service Corps between December 1982 and November 1983. His form did not include details of primary or secondary school education.

Kashim Shettima (APC)

Shettima's documents show he attended Lamisula I Primary School from 1972 to 1978 and sat his West African School Certificate at Government Secondary School, Potiskum, in 1983. He went on to earn a Second Class Upper degree in Agriculture from the University of Maiduguri in 1989 and later a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan.

President Bola Tinubu to run along with Kashim Shettima in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku Abubakar (ADC)

Atiku's form shows he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1954 and his West African School Certificate in 1961. He also declared a Master's degree in International Relations from Anglia Ruskin University, completed in 2020.

Rotimi Amaechi (ADC)

Born on May 27, 1965, in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Amaechi attended St. Theresa's Primary School from 1970 to 1976. He got his West African Senior School Certificate from Government Secondary School, Okolobiri, in 1982 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English Studies and Literature from the University of Port Harcourt in 1987, where he also served as president of the National Union of Rivers State Students. He later obtained a Bachelor of Laws and additional qualifications from Baze University, the Nigerian Law School, and King's College London.

Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi to run a joint ticket of the ADC in 2027 Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi (NDC)

Obi's Form EC9 records that he attended St. Augustine's Primary School in Anambra before proceeding to Christ the King College, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1978. He declared a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, earned in 1984.

Rabiu Kwankwaso (NDC)

Kwankwaso was born on October 21, 1956, in Kano and is 69 years old. His educational records show a Higher Diploma in Civil Engineering (Water Resources) obtained with Upper Credit from Kaduna Polytechnic in 1980. He also submitted his NYSC Certificate of National Service, confirming he completed mandatory national service between August 1, 1980, and July 31, 1981.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are the NDC presidential and vice-presidential candidates in 2027 Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Donald Duke (PRP)

Duke's documents show he earned a bachelor's degree in law from Ahmadu Bello University.

Omoyele Sowore (AAC)

Sowore submitted a Master's degree in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York as part of his credentials.

Full list of presidential and vice-presidential candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC has published the full list of the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election.

The publication of Form EC9 is a statutory requirement under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, opening the candidates to public scrutiny.

According to the list, President Bola Tinubu will contest on the APC platform with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Source: Legit.ng