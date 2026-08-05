Islamic scholar Mallam Haruna Dazigau Tijjani passed away and was buried on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Maiduguri

Media strategist Ibn Maigana, a native of Maiduguri, announced the death on Facebook, describing Tijjani as a respected Islamic scholar and influential figure in Bolori

The late scholar was laid to rest at his residence on Goni Tijjani street in Bolori area of Borno state, northeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria

Maiduguri, Borno state - Renowned Islamic scholar Mallam Haruna Dazigau Tijjani has died, with his burial taking place on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in the Bolori area of Maiduguri, Borno state.

Borno-born media strategist Ibn Maigana broke the news via a Facebook post on the same day, describing the late Tijjani as a scholar whose teachings left a lasting mark on many people in the Bolori community.

Renowned Islamic scholar Mallam Haruna Dazigau Tijjani was laid to rest in Bolori, Maiduguri, Borno state, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, following news of his death. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the religious scholar was buried at 4:00 p.m. at his residence on Goni Tijjani Street in Bolori, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Tributes pour in for late Borno scholar

In his tribute, Maigana noted that the late Tijjani shared a close and long-standing friendship with his father, which made the loss particularly personal.

He wrote:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un! This is to announce the passing of Malam Haruna Tijjani Dazigau, a renowned Islamic scholar in Bolori who has taught many of us in different ways.

"His Janaza has been scheduled for 4pm at his residence in Bolori, Maiduguri, along Goni Tijjani Street.

"Until his death, Malam was a very good brother and friend to my father. May Allah rest his soul."

Maigana called on followers to pray for eternal rest for the deceased, underscoring the scholar's role as a revered figure whose influence extended well beyond formal religious circles in Maiduguri.

Read Ibn Maigana's Facebook post announcing the death of Mallam Haruna Dazigau Tijjani below, alongside an accompanying photo.

Shonga chief imam is dead

In the same vein, Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, chief imam of Shonga, passed away.

Shonga is a historic Nupe community in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara state, situated along the River Niger.

The news of the religious leader's passing drew reactions from Muslim faithful and community leaders, including Mohammed Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as MBI. MBI is a prominent political figure in Kwara North.

Through his media team, MBI issued a formal condolence message addressed to the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, the Shonga Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), and the broader Shonga Emirate.

In his tribute, MBI described Nnatakun as a devoted Islamic scholar and spiritual leader whose service to the community spanned several decades. He noted that the late Imam's humility, wisdom, and consistent dedication to spreading Islamic teachings had earned him deep respect from both the emirate's ruling class and the wider population.

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng