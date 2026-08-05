Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso spoke about Mykhailo Mudryk's comeback after his first match since his doping ban

Mudryk came off the bench in the 82nd minute of Chelsea's 1-0 pre-season loss to Juventus, 615 days since his last match

Alonso admitted that the decision to play Mudryk was as much about human support as it was about football fitness

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has spoken about Mykhailo Mudryk’s return to action after his doping ban was lifted.

Mudryk linked up with the Chelsea squad in Hong Kong for their pre-season tour and was handed his first minutes since November 28, 2024.

Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Chelsea against Juventus. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Ukrainian came off the bench in the 82nd minute, replacing Nicolas Jackson during Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Juventus at Kai Tak Stadium.

As noted by Sofascore, it was his first match in 615 days, with his last game coming on November 28, 2024, when he scored against Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League.

Alonso on Mudryk’s return

Everyone associated with the club, including the fans, was delighted to see him return to action, a sentiment Alonso shared during his post-match conference.

“I’m really pleased for him. It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back. When I told him before the game he could play 10 or 15 minutes, he was thrilled for sure,” he said via Chelsea FC.

“It was after such a long period [that he couldn’t play with the team], so it was a great feeling for him and for everyone else.”

The manager added that the reason for thrusting him straight into action after such a long time out was more than a football decision, as it was also for the player to feel supported.

“It was more than a football decision. It was a human decision and emotional decision to give him this boost, to feel the great support that he got and the great reception when he came on the pitch,” he added.

Next for Chelsea in their pre-season in Asia is a match against another Italian team, AC Milan in pre-season, where Mudryk is expected to get minutes again.

Alonso provides update on Mudryk’s future

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso provided an update on Mykhailo Mudryk’s future after the Ukrainian rejoined the squad in Hong Kong.

The Spanish manager admitted that no decision has been made and that the winger will be assessed amid reports that he will be loaned out, with Strasbourg an option.

Source: Legit.ng